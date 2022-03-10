Imparta named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imparta has announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Providers.* Imparta is a global leader in performance improvement across Sales, Account Management, Negotiation, Customer Success and Customer Experience and regularly features on the Training Industry and Selling Power Top 20 Global Sales Training Company lists.

"We consider it an honour to be positioned as a Leader in this 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Providers", said Richard Barkey, CEO and Founder of Imparta. "We have always been focused on excellent methodologies, learning design and change process, but we believe that this Magic Quadrant report also recognises that sales training is changing. We have worked with our clients to create an agile approach to building sales capability, providing an 'always-on' solution that can drive change across a whole sales team, but can respond quickly to market changes, individual development needs and even specific on-the-job challenges."

According to Gartner methodologies, "A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct:

Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well.

Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others.

Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction."**

Nigel Webb, Imparta's Chief Client Officer, said "In our opinion, being recognised by Gartner as a Leader in our industry demonstrates the ongoing success that the Imparta team, working alongside the teams of our amazing clients, have had in overcoming the global challenges of the past 2 years. We look forward to continuing our delivery of world-class sales training and enabling our clients to achieve the results they are looking for in 2022 and beyond."

About Imparta

Imparta is a global leader in performance improvement for customer-facing teams, including sales and account management, customer success, and customer experience. Imparta's 3D Advantage methodology is based on more than 20 years of research and experience with leading global organisations. It powers a complete, modular, award-winning curriculum that covers the entire customer Buying Cycle from initial need to renewal, and every role from early tenure to Chief Revenue Officer across a wide range of industries.

Whether you need to plug a gap in your existing training, provide self-paced learning, or build an entire Sales, CX or Leadership Academy, we offer full support for virtual and in-person training (using our global faculty base or your own trainers), eLearning and JIT learning, plus deal coaching and proven tools to make the improved performance stick.

