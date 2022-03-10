Belmont Village Senior Living mobilizes its BV Cares fund to support women, children, and the elderly in the Ukraine via CARE.org. BV Cares will match fund donations made through the BV Cares website up to $50,000, in the hopes of raising $100,000 for CARE that will be directed to relief for refugees at the border. Donations will provide lifesaving food, water, and hygiene kits to the most vulnerable in Ukraine.

"We stand with our Ukrainian team members who have been so deeply hurt by the tragic attack on their country. It is a crucial time to utilize our funding program, BV Cares, to help those that have been impacted by this humanitarian crisis," says Patricia Will, Founder CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. "The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and the mass migration the world is currently experiencing is a sight that no one imagined we would see in our lifetimes. It's not enough to wring our hands. We are blessed to have the resources to help women, seniors, and children during these difficult times no act of kindness is too small for those in need."

For 75 years, CARE has been helping the world's most vulnerable people. The first CARE Packages of lifesaving food and supplies were sent to those in need at the end of World War II for the post-war hungry, ultimately delivering 100 million of them to families around the world. Today, CARE is providing support to partners on the ground, helping people whose lives are at immediate risk as they flee the violence in Ukraine. CARE is aiming to reach 4 million people with immediate emergency assistance through the Ukraine Crisis Fund.

Established in 2008, the BV Cares fund offers support to associates experiencing financial hardship. The fund has helped support employees through hurricanes, wildfires, winter storms, and COVID-19 by aiding with medical bills and burial expenses, along with food assistance, clothing, and shelter. Belmont Village matches every donation dollar for dollar.

To donate: Text BV Cares at 76278 or visit https://bvcares.givesmart.com.

Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.

