Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
10.03.22
08:02 Uhr
0,665 Euro
-0,015
-2,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6500,74518:02
Dow Jones News
10.03.2022 | 17:52
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of shares representing the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of shares representing the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of shares representing the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. 10-March-2022 / 16:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Sale of shares representing the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S.

DATE: March 10, 2022

Re: Public disclosure dated 17.12.2021

In our public disclosure, it was announced that negotiations had been started with Türkiye Wealth Fund ("TVF") for the sale of 192,500,000,000 Group A registered shares representing 55% of the share capital of Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. ("TTKOM") owned by LYY Telekomünikasyon A.S. ("LYY").

In this context, LYY and TVF have signed a Share Purchase Agreement on March 10, 2022 regarding the sale of 192,500,000,000 Group A registered shares which represent 55% of share capital of TTKOM with a consideration of USD 1.650.000.000. The share transfer will be completed following obtaining of necessary approvals and fulfilling of conditions specified in the relevant agreement.

Additionally, it has been agreed among parties that the dividend amount relating to the shares subject to sale, which will be determined according to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year end 2021 and approved at TTKOM's 2021 General Shareholders' Meeting, will be paid to LYY.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 148345 
EQS News ID:  1299917 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299917&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2022 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

GARANTI BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.