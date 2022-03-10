Solid Recovery in Profitability1 and Strict Cash Monitoring

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537):

FY 2021

PERFORMANCE Growth acceleration in Q4 especially in diversified and digital BUs in line with expectations

Full-year revenue of €1,553.4M, up 3.3% vs 2020

Operating profit up to €17.5 M, confirming recovery

FY operating profit (adjusted) 1 : €99.1M, a 6.4% margin

: €99.1M, a 6.4% margin Tight cash management

Solid balance sheet ADECCO TO

COMBINE AKKA

WITH MODIS First phase of the transaction closed on February 23 rd

Adecco group now owns 64.72% of AKKA securities, Mandatory Tender Offer to be launched in Belgium and France for the remaining AKKA Technologies securities, at the same cash price of €49 per share

Intention to proceed to a simplified squeeze-out OUTLOOK

FOR 2022 Revenue expected to grow mid to high single-digit with all BUs contributing to growth

Operating margin (adjusted) expected to be close to 2019 rate

One-off costs expected to normalize to 1% of revenue

H1 Free Cash Flow expected to be negatively impacted by early repayment of social fiscal charges deferred

2021 RESULTS SUMMARY

The AKKA Group's Board of Directors met on March 9th, 2022 and approved the financial statements for 2021. The business environment has continuously improved during the year, yielding into a solid recovery in profitability.

€M FY 2021 FY 2020 % CHANGE REVENUE 1,553.4 1,503.5 3.3% PURCHASED SERVICES GOODS (378.3) (365.4) 3.5% PERSONNEL EXPENSES (1,143.9) (1,134.0) 0.9% NET DEPRECIATION PROVISION (3.2) (172.8) ns FREE SHARES STOCK OPTIONS (0.6) (1.0) -41.6% OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES INCOME (9.9) (0.8) ns OPERATING PROFIT 17.5 (170.5) ns % REVENUE 1.1% -11.3% ns OPERATING PROFIT (ADJUSTED) 99.1 19.5 408.2% % REVENUE 6.4% 1.3% +510 bps FINANCIAL RESULT (21.5) (27.4) -21.5% PRE-TAX INCOME (4.0) (197.9) ns TAX EXPENSE (6.1) 30.0 ns CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (10.1) (167.9) ns MINORITY INTEREST (1.2) (0.9) ns GROUP NET INCOME (11.4) (168.8) ns

The details of adjustments on the operating profit are provided in the Appendix

Q4 2021 REVENUE: GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE LAST QUARTER

€M Q4 2021 Q4 2020 REPORTED

GROWTH

ORGANIC

GROWTH

FRANCE 139.9 115.7 +20.9% +20.8% GERMANY 87.5 83.3 +5.0% +5.0% NORTH AMERICA 60.1 65.9 -8.8% -12.4% INTERNATIONAL 67.0 61.5 +8.9% +7.9% DATA RESPONS 57.6 48.0 +19.9% +8.9% TOTAL GROUP 412.0 374.4 +10.0% +7.7%

AKKA recorded revenue of €412.0M in Q4 2021, up +10.0% compared to Q4 2020, or 7.7% on an organic basis. The recovery recorded since the beginning of the year continued and accelerated in the last quarter, especially in the most diversified and digital BUs. AKKA's mobility sectors confirmed their continuous rebound, and Aeronautics sector shows clear sign of restart. AKKA's diversification sectors continue their expansion, and most of them grew double-digit in the last quarter of the year compared to the same quarter in 2020.

By BU: In Q4 2021, France BU revenue increased by 20.9%, to €139.9M. The growth in this BU is fueled by a good momentum across sectors, but it benefited particularly from the noticeable restart in Aeronautics, which posted revenue increase of c. 80% compared to Q4 2020. In Q4 2021 the German BU revenue increased by +5.0%, to €87.5M, showing first signs of business improvement despite December being impacted by a high sickness rate due to the COVID situation. AKKA North America revenue declined by -8.8% in Q4 2021 or -12.4% organically, to €60.1M. This reduction in business results from the business repositioning strategy towards higher margin businesses. The International BU Q4 2021 revenue increased by +8.9% or +7.9% on an organic basis, to €67.0M. This BU benefits from its diversification, as the business momentum remained strong in most of the countries and sectors, in line with previous quarters. Data Respons revenue increased by 19.9% or 8.9% organically, to €57.6M. The Computer Solutions business recovered in Q4, with a positive growth, while the R&D business continued to grow double digit.



FY2021 REVENUE BY BU

€M FY 2021 FY 2020 REPORTED

GROWTH

ORGANIC

GROWTH

FRANCE 502.7 488.1 +3.0% +3.0% GERMANY 342.8 349.2 -1.8% -1.8% NORTH AMERICA 239.0 264.8 -9.7% -6.6% INTERNATIONAL 260.8 248.3 +5.0% +5.3% DATA RESPONS 208.2 153.1 +36.0% +3.7% TOTAL GROUP 1,553.4 1,503.5 +3.3% +0.7%

After a first quarter that was still pretty impacted by the downturn in demand, business recovery has been confirmed quarter after quarter, translated in a 3.3% revenue increase for the full year of 2021, to €1,553.4M, in line with expectations.

The mobility sectors were flattish year on year as the restart in Aeronautics only materialized in the last quarter of the year. The traction in the non-mobility sectors has been strong, with a double-digit growth year on year.

In FY 2021, AKKA's French BU revenue increased by 3.0% to €502.7M, reflecting the steady improvement of business environment during the year across sectors, including Aeronautics in the last quarter. The German BU revenue decreased by -1.8%, to €342.8M, impacted by a slow start in 2021. The order book has been building up quarter after quarter but its conversion into revenue takes time to materialize. AKKA North America's revenue decreased by -6.6% organically, to €239.0M as a result of the deliberate strategy to repositioning the business towards higher margin activities in the region. The InternationalBU performance has been strong in FY 2021, delivering a +5.3% organic growth, to €260.8M, benefiting from a very balanced business mix. Data Respons growth was +3.7% (organic), posting revenue of €208.2M. While its computer solution business has been under pressure until the end of Q3, it has been offset by the strength of its digital R&D business.

FY2021 OPERATING PROFIT BACK TO POSITIVE TERRITORY, RECOVERY CONFIRMED

AKKA's operating profit strongly improved, from (170.5) M in 2020 to €17.5M in 2021, thanks to the business improvement described above and bearing the fruits from the Group's transformation. As a reminder, the Group publishes an Operating profit (adjusted) which underlines the performance from operations irrespective of some events that can occur during a specific year. The calculation of the Operating profit (adjusted) is provided in the Appendix.

The adjustments for the full year of 2021 amount to €81.5M, and comprise mostly €58.0M of costs related to the implementation of the Group's transformation program, residual COVID related expenses (€8.6M), the amortization of the intangibles arising from the allocation of Data Respons' purchase price (€9.7M). These costs amounted to €190.0M in 2020.

After taking into account these comparability adjustments, the Group's adjusted operating profit was €99.1M in 2021, a figure multiplied by 5 compared to the €19.5M realized in 2020, which confirms the strong recovery. Sequentially, the adjusted profit increased from €40.5M in H1 2021 to €58.6M in H2 2021, a +44.7% growth. The margin rate (adjusted) stood at 7.5% in H2 2021, from 5.3% in H1 2021, and to 6.4% for the full year.

All of the Group's BUs were profitable in 2021, and some of them are already back to pre-COVID margin rate. Data Respons continues to deliver on the pre-acquisition expectations, with a margin in excess of 13%. All the others Business Units are showing continuous improvement, with a margin rate stronger in the second half of the year than in the first half.

The financial result increased from (27.4) M in 2020 to (21.5) M in 2021, mainly impacted by positive FOREX impacts. The €6.1M tax expense in 2021 compares to a credit amount of €30.0M in 2020, in line with the recovery in profit. Therefore, the Group's consolidated net loss was limited to (11.4) M in 2021 compared to a net loss of (168.8) M in 2020. Sequentially, the Group achieved a positive net profit of €18.1M in H2 2021, a strong improvement on the (29.5) M loss in H1 2021.

A TIGHT CASH MANAGEMENT

The protection of AKKA's financial health that had been a key priority throughout the COVID crisis, continued in 2021. Therefore, and despite the restructuring costs related to the Group's transformation, the Free Cash Flow was negative but limited to (23.2) M in 2021, compared to €141.7M in 2020 when c. €150M of charges had been deferred.

The cash position at year-end 2021 was €367.9M, compared €468.0M by year-end 2020, including the acquisition of the real estate business for c. €70M.

A SOLID BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE

AKKA's balance sheet structure remains solid. Covenant net debt post IFRS16 stood at €512M, corresponding to a leverage of 3.24 times (net debt EBITDA), well below covenants. This net debt position does not consider the €175M ODIRNANE bonds, which are accounted for in equity.

For more information on the definition and details of the calculation of the net debt, leverage and gearing, refer to the Appendix.

AKKA AND MODIS TO UNITE TO BUILD A GLOBAL SMART INDUSTRY LEADER

The first stage of the transaction announced on July 28th, 2021 closed on February 23rd as The Adecco Group announced that the acquisition of a controlling stake in AKKA Technologies had been completed through the purchase of all holdings from the Ricci family and SWILUX S.A., the fully-owned subsidiary of Compagnie Nationale Portefeuille SA.

The Adecco Group intends to combine AKKA and Modis. Through this landmark step, the new business will generate around €4 billion of revenues and be the global number two in the ER&D services market with 50,000 engineers and digital experts.

The Adecco Group now owns 64.72 percent of the shares issued by AKKA Technologies. As a result, the Group will launch a Mandatory Tender Offer in Belgium and France for the remaining AKKA Technologies securities, at the same cash price of €49 per share, and €100,000 plus accrued interest per convertible bond. The Mandatory Tender Offer will be unconditional. AKKA Technologies security holders will thus have the option to tender their holdings, thus benefiting from an immediate access to liquidity. The publication of the offer document, the response memorandum of the Board of Directors of AKKA Technologies and further information on the acceptance procedure will follow in due course.

After the closing of the Mandatory Tender Offer, the Adecco Group intends to proceed to a simplified squeeze-out if the conditions for such a squeeze-out bid are met, with a view to acquiring all securities of AKKA Technologies as well as delisting its equity from Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris. The Group expects such process to be completed by end H1 2022.

The offer price per share represents a premium of 99% to the share price of €24.60 on July 26th, 2021, and a 108% premium over the last three months' volume weighted average price.

The transaction consideration of €2.0 billion in Enterprise Value, reflects an offer price of €49 per share, or Equity Value of €1.5 billion for 100% of outstanding share capital, and accounts for AKKA's net financial debt as of end June 20212. The agreed purchase price represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.6x 2022e3

AGREEMENTS SIGNED BETWEEN AKKA AND THE ADECCO GROUP

As part of the closing announcement on February 24th, 2022, AKKA announced, as required by rules on related party transactions that the Board of Directors decided on February 23rd, 2022 to approve the following agreements between the Company (or its subsidiaries) and The Adecco Group AG ("Adecco") and its subsidiaries:

(i.) Intercompany Loan Agreement between Modis International AG, as 'Lender', and the Company, as 'Borrower';

(ii.) Cash Pooling Agreement between Adecco Liquidity Services AG, as 'Pool Leader', and the Company, as the 'Participating Company';

(iii.) Cash Pool Agreement between Adecco Liquidity Services AG, as 'Pool Leader', and AKKA Finance SRL, as the 'Participating Company';

(iv.) Trademark License Agreement between Adecco, as 'Licensee', and the Company, as 'Licensor';

(v.) Trademark License Agreement between Adecco, as 'Licensor', and the Company, as 'Licensee'; and

(vi.) Synergies Allocation and Cooperation Agreement between Adecco and the Company.

Therefore, AKKA will cancel and prepay the bulk of its existing financial indebtedness, due inter alia to the change of control triggered by the Closing. In that context, Adecco has, via its subsidiary Modis International AG, entered into an Intercompany loan agreement with AKKA immediately following Closing to provide it with sufficient liquidity and to allow the Company to cancel and prepay part of its existing debt. The Intercompany Loan Agreement is entered into on arm's length terms and allows the Company to make drawdowns for a period from the date of the Intercompany Loan Agreement up to and including 31 December 2022 for an aggregate amount not exceeding EUR 800,000,000. Each loan made under the Intercompany Loan Agreement will have an interest rate of 1.167% per annum, a term of two years with the ability to extend for renewable terms of two years and the possibility to prepay with five days prior notice.

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

The company confirms that it has terminated the liquidity contract relating to the company's shares. The execution of this contract had already been suspended in the context of the mandatory takeover bid.

OUTLOOK

On the back of the current business momentum and excluding any major deterioration to the current geopolitical environment, notably in Europe AKKA currently expects revenue for the full-year of 2022 to grow mid to high single-digit.

All the Business Units are expected to contribute to Group's growth and to achieve an operating margin rate (adjusted) close to the 2019 margin rate.

As the Group's transformation has been finalized, the one-offs costs are expected to normalize to c. 1% of Group's revenue.

The Free Cash Flow is expected to be negatively impacted in the first half of the year by the early repayment of c. €100M of social and fiscal charges that had been deferred.

AUDITORS REPORT

The statutory auditor, EY Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL, has confirmed that their audit procedures, which are substantially complete, have not revealed material correction which would have to be made to the accounting information presented in the condensed income statement, condensed balance sheet and condensed cash flow statement included in appendix of this press release.

In case of discrepancies between the French and English versions of the press release, only the English version shall be deemed valid.

GLOSSARY

ECONOMIC GROWTH:

Growth at constant scope, exchange rate and number of working days.

ORGANIC GROWTH:

Growth at constant scope and exchange rate.

PRO FORMA CONSTANT GROWTH:

Organic growth based on proforma figures as if Data Respons had been consolidated from 1st January 2019.

COMPARABILITY ADJUSTMENTS:

Expenses and income related to significant acquisitions, reorganizations, litigations, transformation, amortization of intangibles identified as part of business combinations, stock options and free shares, costs related to COVID crisis.

OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTED:

Operating profit increased by comparability adjustments.

OPERATING MARGIN ADJUSTED:

Rate of adjusted operating profit in proportion of Revenue.

EBITDA ADJUSTED:

Operating profit (adjusted) increased by net adjusted depreciation and provisions.

NET DEBT:

Financial liabilities reduced by Cash and cash equivalents. It does not include the ODIRNANE, equity accounted under IFRS (€175m first call in 2025).

NET DEBT FOR COVENANTS:

Net debt reduced by value of own shares at year-closing market price. It does not include the ODIRNANE, equity accounted under IFRS (€175m first call in 2025).

LEVERAGE:

Net debt divided by EBITDA adjusted.

GEARING:

Net debt divided by Shareholders' equity.

FREE CASH FLOW:

Net cash flow from operating activities decreased by acquisitions of fixed assets and increased by disposal of fixed assets.

Unless defined in this section, financial aggregates used in the current press-release are directly derived from the Group consolidated financial statements

APPENDIX

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Definition of alternative performance measures and reconciliation with IFRS

The Group uses alternative performance measures (APM) aimed to provide a broader view of the Group financial performance which is complementary to IFRS aggregates. These APM are not audited, and their calculations are based on both IFRS and non IFRS figures.

DETAIL OF CALCULATIONS

OPERATING PROFIT (Adjusted)

FY 2021 FY 2020 In M€ PUBLISHED COMPARABILITY

ADJUSTMENTS ADJUSTED PUBLISHED COMPARABILITY

ADJUSTMENTS ADJUSTED REVENUE 1 553,4 1 553,4 1 503,5 1 503,5 OPERATING EXPENSES BEFORE NET DEPRECIATION AND PROVISIONS (1 534,4) 136,5 (1 397,9) (1 501,8) 82,7 (1 419,1) NET DEPRECIATION AND PROVISIONS (3,2) (55,5) (58,7) (172,8) 106,3 (66,4) INCOME FROM EQUITY METHOD 2,3 2,3 1,6 1,6 FREE SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS (0,6) 0,6 0,0 (1,0) 1,0 0,0 OPERATING PROFIT 17,5 81,5 99,1 (170,5) 190,0 19,5

COMPARABILITY ADJUSTMENTS

€M FY 2021 FY 2020 OPERATING PROFIT 17,5 (170,5) COVID RELATED EXPENSES 8,6 59,2 FIT 2 CLEAR IMPLEMENTATION COSTS 58,0 121,5 DATA RESPONS PPA INTANGIBLES AMORTIZATION 9,7 9,0 FREE SHARES STOCK OPTIONS 0,6 1,0 OTHER 4,6 (0,7) ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 99,1 19,5

OPERATING PROFIT BY BU

(€M) REVENUE OPERATING

PROFIT OPERATING PROFIT

(ADJUSTED)1 FY 2021 FY 2020? FY 2021 FY 2020? FY 2021 FY 2020? FRANCE 502,6 488,1 (6,9) (98,8) 35,5 (3,8) MARGIN (%) 7,1% -0,8% GERMANY 342,7 349,2 (13,6) (74,0) 16,4 (5,8) MARGIN (%) 4,8% -1,7% NORTH AMERICA 239,1 264,8 6,3 6,3 8,4 6,5 MARGIN (%) 3,5% 2,5% INTERNATIONAL 260,8 248,3 26,3 16,5 32,3 25,6 MARGIN (%) 12,4% 10,3% DATA RESPONS 208,2 153,1 17,3 9,8 27,3 19,3 MARGIN (%) 13,1% 12,6% OTHERS (11,8) (30,3) (20,7) (22,3) GROUP? 1 553,4 1 503,5 17,5 (170,5) 99,1 19,5 MARGIN (%) 6,4% 1,3%

1The Operating Profit (Adjusted) results from the comparability adjustments for each BU with R&D tax credits allocated to the originating BU.

EBITDA (Adjusted)

In M€ FY 2021 FY 2020 Operating Profit (Adjusted) 99,1 19,5 Adjusted Net depreciation and provisions 58,7 66,4 Proforma adjustment 0,0 4,1 EBITDA (Adjusted) 157,8 90,0

NET DEBT

FY 2021 FY 2020 In M€ Published Pre-IFRS 16 Published Pre-IFRS 16 Non-current financial liabilities 673,0 590,4 750,2 635,5 Current financial liabilities 242,7 214,3 43,7 10,1 Cash and cash equivalents (367,9) (367,9) (468,0) (468,0) Net debt, IFRS 547,8 436,7 325,9 177,7

It does not include the ODIRNANE, equity accounted under IFRS (€175m first call in 2025).

NET DEBT COVENANT

FY 2021 FY 2020 In M€ Published Pre-IFRS 16 Published Pre-IFRS 16 Net debt 547,8 436,7 325,9 177,7 Own shares (36,1) (36,1) (16,5) (16,5) Net debt for covenants 511,7 400,6 309,4 161,2

It does not include the ODIRNANE, equity accounted under IFRS (€175m first call in 2025).

LEVERAGE

FY 2021 FY 2020 In M€ Published Pre-IFRS 16 Published Pre-IFRS 16 Covenants net debt 511,7 400,6 309,4 161,2 Adjusted EBITDA 157,8 120,4 90,0 51,9 Leverage 3,24 3,33 3,44 3,11

GEARING COVENANT

FY 2021 FY 2020 In M€ Published Pre-IFRS 16 PublishedPre-IFRS 16 Covenants net debt 511,7 400,6 309,4161,2 Equity 477,6 474,0 492,6498,1 Gearing 1,07 0,85 0,630,32

FREE CASH FLOW

In M€ FY 2021 FY 2020 Net income (10,1) (167,9) Non cash and non operational items 36,3 128,0 Cash flow before net interest borrowing costs and tax 26,2 (39,9) Tax paid (18,6) (14,9) Change in net working capital (1,3) 224,4 Aquisitions of fixed assets net of disposals (29,5) (27,9) Free cash flow (23,2) 141,7

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

In million euros 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Fluctuation, M€ Fluctuation, % Revenue 1 553,4 1 503,5 49,9 3,3% Purschased services and goods -378,3 -365,4 -12,9 3,5% Taxes and duties -12,7 -10,9 -1,8 16,3% Personnel expenses -1 143,9 -1 134,0 -10,0 0,9% Net depreciation and provisions -3,2 -172,8 169,5 ns Other current expenses -15,5 -10,7 -4,8 45,2% Other current income 16,0 19,2 -3,2 -16,6% Income from equity affiliates 2,3 1,6 0,7 47,5% Free shares and stock options -0,6 -1,0 0,4 -41,7% OPERATING PROFIT 17,5 -170,5 188,0 -110,3% Income from cash and cash equivalents 0,4 1,3 -1,0 -72,6% Cost of gross financial debt -18,8 -20,4 1,6 -8,0% COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT -18,4 -19,1 0,7 -3,5% Other financial income and expenses -3,1 -8,3 5,2 ns PROFIT BEFORE TAX -4,0 -197,9 193,9 ns Tax expenses -6,1 30,0 -36,1 ns CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME -10,1 -167,9 157,8 ns Non-controlling interests -1,2 -0,9 -0,4 ns GROUP SHARE OF NET INCOME -11,4 -168,8 157,4 ns Earnings per share -0,57 -5,72 Diluited earnings per share -0,57 -5,72 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 30 462 824 30 567 393 Weighted average number of ordinary shares plus potential dilutive shares 33 095 470 33 310 039

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

In million euros 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Fluctuation, in M€ Fluctuation, % Goodwill 717,0 691,4 25,6 4% Intangible assets 110,7 112,5 -1,8 -2% Tangible assets 233,5 75,7 157,8 209% Rights of use IFRS 16 114,7 141,8 -27,1 -19% Non-current financial assets 49,7 49,9 -0,2 0% Securities of affiliated companies and joint ventures 49,5 48,2 1,3 3% Deferred tax assets 75,9 80,0 -4,1 -5% Other non current assets 30,3 30,1 0,3 1% Total Non Current Assets 1 381,4 1 229,5 151,8 12% Trade receivables 170,8 192,0 -21,1 -11% Other current assets 88,6 85,7 2,9 3% Cash and cash equivalents 367,9 468,0 -100,0 -21% Total Current Assets 627,3 745,6 -118,3 -16% TOTAL ASSETS 2 008,7 1 975,2 33,5 2% Group Share of Equity before equity instruments 299,0 314,2 -15,1 -5% Odirnane bonds 176,5 176,0 0,5 0% Non controlling interests 2,0 2,4 -0,4 -18% Shareholders' equity 477,6 492,6 -15,0 -3% Non-current provisions 25,1 36,9 -11,9 -32% Non-current financial liabilities 590,4 635,5 -45,2 -7% Non-current IFRS 16 lease liabilities 82,6 114,7 -32,1 -28% Non-current earn-out liabilities 10,5 10,8 -0,3 ns Deferred tax liabilities 21,3 31,6 -10,3 -33% Non-current tax and social security liabilities 56,3 67,0 -10,7 ns Total Non current Liabilities 786,1 896,5 -110,4 -12% Current provisions 30,3 65,1 -34,8 -53% Current financial liabilities 214,3 10,1 204,2 2021% Current IFRS 16 lease liabilities 28,5 33,6 -5,1 -15% Trade payables 135,6 125,4 10,2 8% Tax and social security liabilities -current 290,9 285,7 5,2 2% Current earn-out liabilities 6,9 11,6 -4,7 -41% Other current liabilities 38,6 54,5 -16,0 -29% Total Current Liabilties 745,0 586,0 159,0 27% TOTAL LIABILITIES 2 008,7 1 975,2 33,5 2%

CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In million euros 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Net income -10,1 -167,9 Adjustements for non cash and non operating items 36,3 128,0 Cash flow before net interest borrowing costs and tax 26,2 -39,9 Tax paid -18,6 -14,9 Change in net working capital -1,3 224,4 Net cash flow from operating activities 6,3 169,7 Acquisition of fixed assets net of disposals -29,5 -27,9 Change in financial assets -0,1 -6,4 Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation -92,1 -369,8 Net cash flow from investing activities -121,7 -404,1 Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company and NCI -0,8 0,0 Issuance of Odirnane bonds 0,0 0,0 Increase in Capital 0,0 196,7 Purchase of treasury shares 0,0 -2,4 Proceeds from new borrowings net of repayments 74,3 96,2 Repayment of IFRS 16 lease liabilities -34,2 -34,8 Net interest disbursed -25,0 -21,4 Net cash from financing activities 14,4 234,3 Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates 0,9 -1,1 Change in cash position -100,1 -1,2

1 Definition and calculation of all Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are provided in the Appendix

2 Excluding the ODIRNANE, equity accounted under IFRS (€175 mn, first call in 2025).

3 Multiple based on consensus estimates.

