PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to Take Place in Absentia on 30 June 2022 10-March-2022 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 10 March 2022

Moscow - The Board of Directors of PJSC PhosAgro, one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has decided to hold the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 June 2022. The record date for the meeting will be 6 June 2022.

Considering the unfavourable epidemiological situation and Article 2 of Federal Law No. 25-FZ, signed on 25 February 2022 on Amendments to the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies and on the Suspension of Certain Provisions of Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting in absentia.

The agenda for the Meeting will include the approval of the Company's annual report and annual financial statements for 2021; the distribution of 2021 profits, including the payment of dividends; the election of members of the Board of Directors and the payment of remuneration and compensation to members of the Board of Directors; the election of members of the Audit Commission; and the approval of the Company's auditor for 2022.

The Board of Directors also elected a new Management Board (Mikhail Rybnikov, Yuriy Krugovykh, Siroj Loikov, Alexander Seleznev, Alexei Sirotenko and Alexander Sharabaika) and granted permission to the members of the Management Board to hold management positions in other organisations.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

