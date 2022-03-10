ActivePure Medical Awarded Technology Breakthroughs Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc.

National Contracts Provide Access to Innovative, Continuous, and Whole-Facility Surface and Air Disinfection Technology

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, LLC has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Facility Surface and Air Disinfection Technology with Premier, Inc. through its Technology Breakthroughs Program. Effective Feb. 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ActivePure Medical's continuous, whole-room automated air and surface disinfection technology.

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was created in 2020 after receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on their Class II Medical Device, the ActivePure Medical Guardian. The medical-grade device uses ActivePure's patented and proprietary technology to create effective molecules that continuously fill the environment of care where they reduce airborne and surface pathogens.

"We are very excited to announce our Breakthrough status with Premier and to be awarded a GPO agreement. This national agreement allows ActivePure Medical to supply members with the best whole-room, automated surface and air disinfection technology developed for facility-wide coverage," said ActivePure Medical President Dan Marsh. "Premier is a leader in the healthcare industry with a large network of health systems and members throughout the continuum of care, and we appreciate the company evaluating and awarding innovative technologies, like ActivePure, to ensure their members have access to the newest technologies available."

All ActivePure Medical products were specifically designed for healthcare settings and have received California Air and Resource Board (CARB) Certification for no ozone production. ActivePure Medical will offer products to Premier customers that can be utilized in their current HVAC systems or portable units that are plug and play with no installation required. ActivePure Medical understands the staffing concerns of all healthcare facilities and developed its units to run automatically without an operator for 6-months or more.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has continued to result in not only significant shortages in healthcare staffing, but recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) data has shown that healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) have increased for the first time since 2015. Besides reducing Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Staphylococcus epidermidis, Erwinia herbicola, Aspergillus niger, Bacillus globigii and Fungi, and other clinically relevant pathogens, ActivePure is extremely effective against SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19. The latest independent testing found ActivePure inactivated more than 99.98% of high concentration levels of the enveloped virus in one minute. All data can be found on the ActivePure Medical website, www.ActivePureMedical.com, or is available upon request from medical@activepure.com.

"Premier will help accelerate the knowledge of ActivePure Medical's capability to reduce airborne and surface pathogens in the healthcare environment of care. As an infection prevention-based division, ActivePure Medical has demonstrated its ability to help improve patient safety and outcomes," said Joe Urso, CEO and chairman of ActivePure Technologies, LLC.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services. Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Premier members may purchase products directly from ActivePure Medical or, for healthcare facilities needing to increase their diversity allocations, may buy from minority-owned ActivePure Medical distributor American Medical Xchange (AMX).

To learn more about ActivePure Medical, its uses and scientific studies, please visit ActivePureMedical.com, or call 800-572-6241.

About ActivePure Medical, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The ActivePure Medical units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory and healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

