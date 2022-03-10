Eoptolink Technology: Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE: 300502) today announces the demonstration of new generation industry leading low power 400G and 800G transceivers at OFC 2022.

Eoptolink is developing a 4th Generation of its 400G optical transceiver portfolio to address demanding power consumption limitations in datacenters and network equipment. At OFC 2022, Eoptolink will demonstrate its 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver with <7W power consumption. Sub-components with better performance and higher integration as well as new manufacturing processes have enabled Eoptolink to reach this new milestone.

Eoptolink 800G portfolio, which was launched and at GA, has a power consumption of <16W using both SiPho and EML based technologies. Eoptolink will also demonstrate a next generation 800G OSFP DR8 module based on Thin-Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) modulator technology. With the 800G TFLN demonstration, Eoptolink will show a possible direction in which the industry is heading. The combination of low insertion loss characteristics from TFLN modulators, the possibility to directly drive the modulators from the DSP and Eoptolinks' own production technology has set a new benchmark for low power modules.

These new benchmarks highlight just how much technology has continued to evolve, and Eoptolink has kept pace with this evolution. "Eoptolink has the largest portfolio of single mode 400G and 800G modules on the market and our customers constantly demand cost and power reductions," said Sean Davies, Director of Sales for the Americas at Eoptolink. "Customers have grown to rely on our quality and reliability, and it is these principles that have allowed us to further expand our 400G and 800G portfolio."

Eoptolink will be showing several live demonstrations at OFC and invite you to come and visit at Stand #2511 on the exhibition floor to discover more.

About Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (Eoptolink), (SZSE: 300502), is a leading optical transceiver supplier for data center, enterprise and optical transmission networks. Eoptolink Designs, Develops and manufactures a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers that empowers its customers to deliver world class network solutions all over the world.

