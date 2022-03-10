Juniper Research is pleased to announce the opening of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022!

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare market, following an unprecedented period of uncertainty and disruption. This year's Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2022 cover the following categories:

Healthcare Innovation

Best Digital Diagnostics Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Medical Application of AI (Platinum Gold)

Edge Computing Innovation in Healthcare (Platinum Gold)

Best Smart Hospital Deployment (Platinum)

Most Innovative Precision Medicine Solution(Platinum)

Telemedicine Remote Health

Best Biometrics Innovation in Healthcare (Platinum Gold)

Best Digital Health Data Management Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Independent Living Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Remote Monitoring Solutions (Platinum Gold)

Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Assistive Hearable Solution (Platinum Gold)

Digital Therapeutics Mental Health

Best Wellness Platform (Platinum Gold)

Best Digital Therapeutic Solution (Platinum Gold)

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges' Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in global digital health.

Mover Shaker in Digital Health Innovation

Excellence in Digital Health Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/digital-health-innovation

Entries close on the 21st April 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 31st May 2022.

