Donnerstag, 10.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
10.03.2022 | 20:32
LFTD Partners Inc. to Present at the Roth Conference on March 15, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Rapidly growing and profitable cannabis company LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LSFP) (www.LFTDPartners.com), will be presenting at the 34th Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1:20 PM Pacific Time at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/lsfp/1837012. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same link for 365 days.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB ticker symbol LSFP) is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing and profitable companies that sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products, emerging psychedelic products, and other alternative lifestyle products.

LFTD Partners Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary is Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin, which sells award-winning hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other psychedelic and alternative lifestyle products under its award-winning Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum brands.

LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

LFTD Partners' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission more fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.LFTDPartners.com.

CONTACTS:

Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, and CEO of Lifted Made
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: CEO@LiftedMade.com

William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO of LFTD Partners and of Lifted Made
Phone: 847-400-7660
Email: JakeJacobs@LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692583/LFTD-Partners-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Roth-Conference-on-March-15-2022

