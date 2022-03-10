EdTech Platform Edusity has Acquired Cudoo from LearningOnline.xyz. The Acquisition Follows Edusity's Strategic Merger with The Babb Group to Create Online Learning Powerhouse

Mississauga, Ontario and Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Edusity, an EdTech company best known for its online course delivery platform, has acquired the online course delivery service Cudoo from its parent company, the Cupertino, California-based LearningOnline.xyz.

For the next twelve months, Cudoo will continue to operate as its established brand under the Edusity umbrella while strategic decisions and technology upgrades are implemented. Under the terms of the deal, Edusity has acquired the Cudoo domain, its courses, content and all related assets for an undisclosed amount.

"We founded Edusity on the belief that education should be accessible to everyone," said Edusity co-founder, Arvind Betala. "The acquisition of Cudoo, with its strong value system and social programs, will help us continue to strive for educational equity."

"Cudoo.com is a wonderfully diverse platform with a strong social mission," said Eli Abi Rached, LearningOnline.xyz founder. "Under the umbrella of a new and established ecosystem, it will continue to grow and serve."

"The future of online learning remains full of opportunity for inventive course creators, motivated instructors, willing learners and technological innovators," said Edusity co-founder, Vishal Shah. "Together, the companies under the Edusity umbrella will collaborate to invent that future."

Edusity's acquisition of Cudoo comes just one month after Edusity's formation of a strategic merger with The Babb Group, an online education consultancy working in the higher education space. The acquisition of Cudoo adds even greater strength to the merger of technical and pedagogical expertise to innovate online education.

# # #

About Edusity

Edusity is a privately-owned Canadian EdTech start up with offices in the US and Asia. It offers a fully customizable course delivery platform to the B2B market and individual courses to the B2C market via Edusity.com.

About Cudoo

Cudoo was established 2016 as a sister company of an established language and professional development institute based in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It provides skill-based education to adults around the world.

About The Babb Group

The Babb Group offers academic services in online curriculum development, instructional design, subject matter expertise and professorial recruitment. The Babb Group was founded in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Contact: Kate Baggott, kate@edusity.com / 905 359 0876

