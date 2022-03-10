Industry-Leading Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform Now Available to Telecom Providers across the Continent

Carma today announced the launch of Carma Europe Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denver-based Carma, the leading enterprise management company for telecom organizations.

The Carma infrastructure-grade NDI platform, a holistic SaaS solution tailored for telecom verticals and enterprise management, is now available to operators across the U.K. and Europe. It unifies more than 20 different classes of siloed systems into a single integrated platform that encompasses CRM, operational support system (OSS), and business support system (BSS) functions across all verticals and roles.

"We are thrilled to be expanding operations in Europe," said Carma Chief Executive Frank McDermott. "Carma Europe Ltd allows us to extend our sales and support closer to our European customers as we continue to scale. We've long given telecom organizations across North America the ability to unlock the promise of edge computing, IoT, and 5G from a single data source. Our unique roles-based views allow the platform to support all functional roles including sales, finance, operations, customer-support, and more, benefitting a range of customers from data centers to network operators to internet exchanges and everything in between."

Carma NDI eliminates legacy system impediments and siloed data stores to make it easy for telecoms to manage their assets, services, and customer experience needs. It collapses internal silos and consolidates applications so that customers receive the data integrity and revenue assurance they can't get anywhere else. In a nutshell, NDI simplifies enterprise business functions like sales, ordering, cost, and revenues with foundational network inventory that spans all business rules and processes. To learn how you can access Carma NDI today, visit https://carma.net/contact.

About Carma

Carma addresses the unique challenges of today's telecommunications businesses with an industry-focused solution that aggregates over two dozen functions into one system. Traditionally disjointed silos like sales, order entry, contract management, workflow, ticketing, space, power, interconnection, conduit, outside plant fiber, capacity management, expense management, revenue assurance, billing, reporting, analytics, and customer facing portals come together for the most capable, ubiquitous, and scalable platform available. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, ISV Cloud Embed Partner, and Dynamics 365 Telecom Accelerator Member, and has built a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the foundational network inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005920/en/

Contacts:

Phil Hettinger

Carma Communications

contact@carma.net

+1 720 409 0907