Transactions carried out by Teleperformance Group, Inc. (between March 4 to March 9, 2022)

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP):

Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into on February 24, 2022 between Teleperformance Group, Inc. (100% US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE) and Goldman Sachs International:

Date Purchases Number of shares Average purchase price

(in €)1 Total amount total

(in €) 03/04/2022 Purchases 7,000 329.6594 2,307,615.80 03/07/2022 Purchases 2,861 321.6540 920,252.09 03/08/2022 Purchases 39,699 300.5757 11,932,554.71 03/09/2022 Purchases 3,372 311.0532 1,048,871.39 TOTAL Purchases 52,932 315.7356 16,209,294.00 1 Gross average purchase price.

