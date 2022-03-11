TAMPA, FLA., Mar 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The VetCoin Foundation 501c3, a non-profit organization working with the veteran community to provide them with a more stable and secure future by using blockchain technology, is organizing a one-day event called 'Leave No Veteran Behind' in Tampa, Florida, on May 12, 2022. This event aims to bring veterans under one roof and explore new options in the Web3/Metaverse, a market expected to grow to $8 Trillion in the next decade.With National Military Appreciation Month celebrated every year in May, the event is appropriately timed to serve as a platform to educate the veterans about possible solutions that blockchain could offer to build a bright future. The event organizers will also recognize a local veteran-owned business with a business incubator grant, and all attendees will be given a free NFT as a token of appreciation."The goal of the Vetaverse is to help the heroes create a better and secure future by utilizing the power of new technologies such as blockchain and web3. The purpose of this event is to offer a platform to our veteran community to gather and learn from the experts and be aware of the options that are available today," said Dr. Aaron Bazin, President of VetCoin Foundation.War changes people. Hence, it is even more crucial to help the veteran community create a safe future with financial security as the topmost priority. At present, there are 17 million veterans in the country, and women vets are turning into the fastest growing homeless population in the USA. "The situation is alarming and needs immediate action. We have to help our veterans who are struggling with problems like mental health issues, financial insecurity, difficulty accessing capital, biggest of them being homelessness," Dr. Bazin added.The VetCoin Foundation's value proposition is based on three principles - connect, enable, and transform. The organization's overarching aim is to provide veterans with access to the blockchain economy and will allow them to buy and invest in building their future. The token VetCoin is entirely secure, fully transparent, and the first cryptocurrency dedicated to the veteran community.Dr. Bazin said about VetCoin, "VetCoin is an ERC-20 token on the secure Polygon blockchain. The number of tokens commemorates June 14, 1775, the founding day of the U.S. Armed Forces. Our mantra is to give back to the community with each transaction."The VetCoin team is a brilliant mix of US servicemen and civilians with extensive blockchain experience, making this project come to life. The organization's core values can be summed up in one word, "SERVICE": selfless business model, empathy, resilience, vision, integrity, courtesy, and empowerment.Visit VetCoin's website (https://vetcoinhq.com/private-sale/) to participate in the token pre-sale until March 15th, 2022. Don't miss the opportunity to join the Vetaverse!Dr. Aaron BazinThe VetCoin Foundationaabazin@gmail.comSource: VetCoinCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.