DexBrowser: Dexbrowser: the One-Stop DeFi Data Solution launches V2

Dexbrowser, the future DEX super platform, and Web3 data aggregator, providing a combination of advanced trading tools, intelligent farming, arbitrage trading, attack alert, and lots more, is thrilled to present the Dexbrowser V2 release!

On December 13th, 2021, the Dexbrowser V1 was released, which is considered the data center of the DeFi Space. It embodied tabs as Transfers, Wallets and Insights, even farming functions. Now in advancing those functions in V1, V2 will provide four main sections:

Dashboard

Dex

Tokens

Insight

Currently, the data analyzed is mainly the data of the Fantom public chain, with Spooky and Anyswap as the two main DEXs, using the tokens on the Fantom public chain as the primary data analyzed. However, the subsequent development will gradually support the data of Solana, Terra, Avalanche, and other public chains.

An overview of these added sections:

Dashboard (Main Page)

Right on the homepage in our V2 advancement, an added rolling section of live prices, and real-time price data of some popular assets on the Fantom public chain are displayed to be captured by users in real-time.

Additional features on the homepage section are:

The option of users being able to save their favorite pairs through the 'My favorite' section.

A User preference section where users can also observe the trading trends of popular assets in the 'Trending Pairs' and 'Trending Tokens' sections in real-time. This will allow users to observe which sections of the ecosystem are hot at the moment and judge current hot trends in real-time.

The possibility to observe the last few real-time on-chain transactions, as well as the corresponding Gini coefficient on the chain.

DEX page (General and Pairs tabs)

Dexbrowser V2 present the ability to track popular DEX data on Fantom's public chain (with the possibility of adding protocol types such as lending, aggregators, etc. in the future) in terms of second-by-second changes.

The page (on the general tab) can be able to display TVL (Total Value Locked) data for that DEX and the percentage change in TVL over the last 1-7 days.

It will bear an additional feature of information display such as:

Potential risk

Protocol type

Audit status

Protocol native tokens and lots more

Interestingly, at the delve into the 'Pairs' option, it shows the funds and transactions of each pair liquidity pool in this DEX. Displaying sections on:

Volume

Transaction amount

number of tokens

Pair trend (detailed k-line chart)

Transaction details (buy, sell, increase liquidity, decrease liquidity, and others).

This is very helpful for analyzing the liquidity of this DEX, especially when comparing similar DEXs.

Tokens (Transfers and Holders tabs)

In this section, users can analyze various types of data about the asset to determine its risk.

On this page, Dexbrowser provides the ability to observe the transactions of the selected token in detail and display it in a chart.

It also provides clear information to the latest trading information in real-time at the bottom to help investors determine the trading frequency of asset trading, which also indicates the trading situation and liquidity.

Amazingly, right at the 'Holder' tab, the asset's holdings can be observed in real-time, which can help users analyze whether the distribution of the asset is diversified or concentrated on determining a risk profile of the asset.

Insight (Dex and Token tabs)

This section provides a general overview of the data for DEX and tokens.

In the DEX section, users will be able to observe the historical curve of the number of selected DEX pairs, to analyze the trading situation of the pair.

INDEX 10 on that section represents the average price status of the top 10 pledged pairs in the DEX.

The index equals the sum of the total locked values (TVL) of the selected 10 pairs divided by a constant, forming an index that will be updated every minute.

Together with the TVL and LP asset count data, users will be able to determine the real-time dynamics of locked assets, which also reflects the market sentiment to a reasonable extent.

The 'Token' section, presents users with:

The ability to observe the 'Holder Seniority Distribution'. Distribution of how many people have been holding the token for and how long can reflect some users' attitude towards the asset.

Furthermore, the changes in active users' holdings, the total number of tokens held, and the Gini coefficient below can further increase users' asset analysis.

Conclusively, Dexbrowser V.2 can display liquidity data, sentiment data, as well as more detailed position data and transaction data for some DeFi protocols and on-chain tokens in real-time.

With these, users can quickly analyze the potential opportunities and risks involved, which is expected to become the primary way for investors to analyze data on the DeFi chain in the future.

With Dexbrowser, the future DEX super platform and Web3 data aggregator are established. More updated versions and multiple advanced functions will come soon. Please stay tuned!



About Dexbrowser

Dexbrowser, the premier Web3 data aggregator, is developing a suite of tools to make decentralized trading more accessible and profitable to all. Decentralized trading, liquidity pools, and staking solutions are widespread yet often difficult to access in the current landscape. Dexbrowser aims to combine all of these aspects under one roof to make them more accessible and help users achieve much higher profitability than before.

