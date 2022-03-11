Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, is pleased to be among the finalist proposals for the Department of National Defence's (DND) Pop Up City contest.

The DND's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) Program called on innovators to propose and develop solutions that provide integrated energy, water and waste management systems for the Canadian Armed Forces Relocatable Temporary Camps (RTC) deployed in national and international operations.

BluMetric and five other companies are contributing to SNC-Lavalin's Integrated Utility Management System. BluMetric will provide the design and development of a state-of-the-art Mobile Wastewater Treatment Plant (MWWTP) based on the experience gained from decades of providing real-world support to military deployments. The MWWTP is modular, scalable, self-cleaning, and can be assembled in four hours. The system will have the potential to recycle 90 per cent of the black/grey water, which could revolutionize the way deployed camps deal with their wastewater under the harshest conditions.

The DND recently announced the Round Four finalists for the Pop Up City Contest. There are three finalists, who have each been awarded contribution agreements valued at $1.5 million, funded through the IDEaS program. These agreements will be used to fund the development of a testable prototype for the final competition in October 2022 with a grand prize of an additional $2 million.

"We're proud to be included in this effort and honoured to be a part of the top three teams supporting the DND," says Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "BluMetric has been delivering innovative water solutions for decades, and that experience allows us to make meaningful contributions to solve important infrastructure challenges."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

