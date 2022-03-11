Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Medacta Group SA delivers 21.4% revenue growth1 in 2021 and strong adjusted EBITDA margin at 29.5%
- 2021 revenue increased by 21.4% from 2020 and by 18.9% from 2019 at constant currency, to EUR 363.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA grew to EUR 107.1 million, corresponding to 29.5% margin
- Profit for the year increased to EUR 51.5 million, 14.2% on revenues
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow was EUR 33.8 million, up 5.8% compared to prior period
- The Board of Directors is proposing a distribution of CHF 0.54 per share
- Outlook for 2022: We are targeting revenue in the range of EUR 400 million to EUR 414 million at constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA margin equal to 29% within a range of 100 basis points, subject to any unforeseen events
Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "I am very proud of the results achieved in 2021 with strong top-line growth, margin expansion and solid cash flow. Our 21.4% revenue growth from 2020 and 18.9% from 2019, the pre-COVID year, proves our notable gain of market share in a very difficult environment. Looking ahead, we believe we are well-positioned for future growth thanks to our salesforce hiring plans, innovation pipeline and relaunched medical education programs."
Innovation continued and over 50 new products across all our business lines were registered.
NextAR is our Augmented Reality Surgical Platform that empowers the surgeon's vision with real-time surgical guidance superimposed onto the operative field to make data-driven decision-making. NextAR Platform is the first platform to offer Augmented Reality solution for both joint replacement and spine procedures. Currently, all the applications are in Limited Market Release to build Reference Center Network. NextAR is an innovative solution designed to improve accuracy and efficiency in surgical procedures, with low upfront capital investment and cost per case compared to other technologies. NextAR can be the optimal solution worldwide, and particularly for U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Centers ("ASCs").
In the Hip business line, we further enhanced the AMIS(R) technique with comprehensive AMIS Bikini offering. We expanded our revision platform and, with regards to new technologies, we introduced personalized solutions with 3D preoperative planning and intraoperative verification (MyHip(R) Planner and MyHip(R) Verifier), as part of our MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem.
In 2021 Medical Education returned to a normal situation with a significant increase compared to 2019. Decentralized marketing and educational activities proved to be very effective at engaging surgeons and supporting customer acquisition. We further strengthened our M.O.R.E. in Touch program, a series of webcasts hosted by Medacta TV. We launched a new platform for remote proctoring activities empowered by augmented reality.
In 2021, 158 new jobs were added across all geographies, including significant salesforce expansion and we continued to invest in additional surgical instruments to serve new customers.
Strong Growth in All Regions and Business Lines
In terms of trend by business line, revenue from our Hip products increased to Euro 179.3 million, or 17.8% from 2020 and 10.7% from 2019 on a constant currency basis. Revenue from our Knee offerings were Euro 131.1 million, a growth of 24.8% from 2020 and 19.7% from 2019 on a constant currency basis. Our Extremities business line reported an increase in revenue of 35.4% from 2020 and 98.5% from 2019 on a constant currency basis, to Euro 19.0 million. Revenue from our Spine offering grew by 20.4% from 2020 and 38.2% from 2019 at constant currency, to Euro 33.8 million.
In terms of geographic trend, revenue in Europe registered an increase of 21.2% from 2020 and 14.2% from 2019 on a constant currency basis, to Euro 156.4 million. Revenue in North America grew to Euro 109.2 million, or 21.9% from 2020 and 20.7% from 2019 on a constant currency basis. Revenue in Asia Pacific increased by 17.5% from 2020 and 28.4% from 2019 on a constant currency basis, to Euro 84.9 million. Revenue in RoW were Euro 12.6 million, a growth of 50.3% from 2020 and 6.7% from 2019 on a constant currency basis.
Gross Profit Performance
Strong EBITDA Margin
Solid Balance Sheet
Proposal of distribution
2022 Outlook
We are targeting 2022 revenue in the range of Euro 400 million to Euro 414 million at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin to be equal to 29% within a range of 100 basis points. The persistent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and hospital staffing shortage, which was still strong in some geographies in the first months of this year, together with inflation, supply chain and geo-political issues, may negatively affect our performance.
Detailed Reporting
Forward Financial Calendar
- 19 May 2022 Annual General Meeting
- 15 July 2022 Publication of 2022 Half-year unaudited top-line figures
- 9 September 2022 Half-year results 2022
1 Alternative Performance Measures
