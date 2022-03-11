Anzeige
Freitag, 11.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A0JMCY ISIN: NL0000339703 Ticker-Symbol: BBQ 
Frankfurt
09.03.22
08:05 Uhr
3,715 Euro
+0,235
+6,75 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2022 | 07:17
74 Leser
Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding shows strong 2021 results and resumes dividend payout

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - publishes its results for the full year 2021.

Highlights

  • Growth in revenue and EBITDA leading to a total net profit of € 13.9 million, up 75% compared to € 7.9 million in 2020.
  • Continued strong performance with compound annual growth rate.

    Attachment

    • press release 11-3-2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15da183c-d053-48d5-8f95-05050f589739)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
