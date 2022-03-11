Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding shows strong 2021 results and resumes dividend payout

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - publishes its results for the full year 2021.
Highlights
- Growth in revenue and EBITDA leading to a total net profit of € 13.9 million, up 75% compared to € 7.9 million in 2020.
- Continued strong performance with compound annual growth rate.
Attachment
- press release 11-3-2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15da183c-d053-48d5-8f95-05050f589739)
BETER BED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de