For FY 2021 reports 24% increase in revenue and 71% increase in adjusted EBITDA and ends the year with strong cash flow from operations of CHF 97.7 million; well positioned to harvest new products and capabilities.

Announces FY 2022 guidance with strong revenue growth of between 21% and 32% and adjusted EBITDA margin of between16% and 18% and proposes a dividend payment of CHF of 1.30 per share, pending shareholder's approval at u-blox's AGM on April 20, 2022.

Thalwil, Switzerland - 11 March 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announced its financial results for the full year 2021 (FY 2021). The company reported a strong year in revenues and gross margin, reflecting the continued expansion of demand across all end market sectors, only limited by supply constraints. For FY 2022, management expects revenue growth of between 21% and 32% and adjusted EBITDA margin of between 16% and 18%.

Financial highlights for FY 2021 (All comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

- Revenue of CHF 414.1 million compared to revenues of CHF 333.5 million, an increase of 24.2% (at constant exchange rates: 26.9%)

- Gross profit (adjusted) of CHF 193.9 million compared to CHF 150.9 million, an increase of 28.5%, and equivalent to an adjusted gross margin of 46.8% versus 45.3%, plus 150 bps

- EBITDA (adjusted) of CHF 72.1 million, compared to CHF 42.2 million

- EBIT (adjusted) of CHF 35.1 million, compared to CHF 18.0 million

- Net profit (adjusted) before minority interests of CHF 22.9 million, compared to CHF 2.9 million

- Cash flow from operating activities of CHF 97.7 million, compared to CHF 39.5 million

- Free cash flow of CHF 56.0 million (CHF 54.9 million before acquisitions), compared to CHF - 16.5 million

- CHF 83.7 million of cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2021, compared to CHF 93.8 million at 31 December 2020

- Repaid the 1.625% CHF 60 million bond (maturing date 27 April 2021) in its entirety using existing cash Operational highlights In 2021, u-blox achieved record revenues and generated unprecedent levels of cash-flow. Since August 2020 the acceleration in market demand created an extremely strong order intake resulting in an orderbook 8x higher than at the end of 2020. Demand was robust in all regions and across all applications sectors. Favorable product mix changes and price increases resulted in an improved gross margin for the year. During the year, u-blox acquired full ownership in the Sapcorda Joint Venture. Sapcorda is a leading provider of advanced GNSS augmentation services serving the high precision GNSS mass market. The acquisition of Sapcorda reinforced u-blox's position as a leader in this market, driving innovation in the most advanced areas of GNSS positioning technology and fits well with its strategy of delivering value to customers by means of a comprehensive "silicon-to-cloud" set of solutions and offerings.

Product Launches In 2021, the company announced numerous product launches, which strongly enhanced its solution capabilities across the entire platform:

- NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver: u-blox's first positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR).

- NEO-D9S and NEO-D9C: these GNSS correction data receivers offer customers unprecedented flexibility in providing high precision solutions thanks to correction data received from communication satellites.

- L1/L5 timing modules and antenna: The new L1/L5 timing modules and antenna supplement the company's existing L1/L2 product portfolio, offering increased robustness and accessibility.

- ALEX-R5: a unique miniature Cat M cellular module that integrates low power wide area (LPWA) connectivity and GNSS technology into an ultra-small system-in-package (SiP) form factor, making it a perfect fit for size constrained applications.

- LARA- R6 and LENA-R8: kickstarted the product design for the creation and launch of these LTE Cat 1 cellular modules' series.

- MAYA-W1 module: a Wi-Fi module tailored to a wide range of fast-growing, future-oriented professional applications, such as power management, electric vehicle charging, professional appliances, tracking, telematics, and fleet management.

- M.2 cards: these card form factor bring u-blox wireless connectivity enables i.MX users to try out Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities of NXP wireless chipsets.

- Bluetooth AoA explorer kits: these leverage Bluetooth direction by finding technology for precision indoor positioning, demonstrating sub-meter level position accuracy for a variety of industrial and consumer applications.

- Bluetooth 5.1 module enables mesh networking: these Bluetooth modules use mesh networking for large-scale network deployments.

- PointPerfect GNSS correction service: brings centimeter-level positioning correction date to the mass market. This service is based on the IP acquired with Sapcorda.

- CloudLocate: a service that offloads the position calculation from IoT devices into the cloud, now available through the u-blox Thingstream IoT service delivery platform.

- IoT certificate manager: a new security service that continuously renews device credentials in a fully automated mode. Financial Overview For the full-year 2021 u-blox generated revenues of CHF 414.1 million, EBIT (adjusted) of CHF 35.1 million and EBITDA (adjusted) of CHF 72.1 million. Revenues in all regions were higher in FY 2021 compared to the previous year, reflecting strong and broad-based expansion of overall demand. In particular, the automotive and consumer end markets exhibited robust year-over-year growth. The weakened USD/CHF exchange rate had a negative impact of -2.7%. Bookings recovered solidly in all regions, and the growth pace of the orderbook has exceeded by far the current revenue growth rate.

Revenues by region:

- AMEC: FY 2021 revenues increased to CHF 136.9 million from CHF 99.5 million in FY 2020 (+38%). Strong revenue growth was mainly due to particularly higher demand for industrial automation, automotive navigation and infotainment applications.

- EMEA: FY 2021 revenues increased to CHF 124.9 million from CHF 95.9 million in FY 2020 (+30%) primarily due to a higher demand in industrial automation and consumer telematics, and strong rebound in the automotive sector.

- APAC: FY 2021 revenues increased to CHF 153.9 million from CHF 137.7 million in FY 2020 (+12%) driven by strong growth in Japan and Korea for applications in industrial automation, navigation, infotainment and automated driving. Growth in APAC was tempered by relatively flat results in China due to supply constraints and by continued COVID impacts in certain countries.

Revenues by segment:

- Positioning and wireless products: FY 2021 revenue for chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity that are used in automotive, industrial and consumer applications was CHF 413.5 million compared to CHF 333.2 million in FY 2020.

- Wireless services: FY 2021 revenues for wireless communication technology services in terms of data services, reference designs and software were CHF 35.8 million compared to CHF 31.5 million in FY 2020 (including intra group revenue).

In 2021, u-blox continued to expand its customer base and ended the year with more than 12'200 customers worldwide. This number compares to 9'000 at the end of 2020 and 7'200 at the end of 2019. For 2021, u-blox generated approximately 80% of its total revenues from 74 customers, with its largest customer accounting for less than 4.6% of revenues. Adjusted gross profit increased by 28.5% to CHF 193.9 million in FY 2021 from CHF 150.9 million in FY 2020, resulting in an adjusted gross profit margin of 46.8% (FY 2020: 45.3%). The gross margin benefitted from the scale impact of increased demand, pricing power and a favorable product mix.

Adjusted operating expenses, which include R&D, distribution and marketing and G&A expenses, totaled CHF 164.0 million for FY 2021, compared to CHF 134.6 million in FY 2020. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 39.6% of total revenue compared to 40.4% the year before.

R&D expenses (adjusted) increased to CHF 102.2 million in FY 2021 compared to CHF 82.4 million during the same period in 2020, while as a percentage of revenue remained stable at 24.7% (FY 2020: 24.7%). The increase in R&D expenses was due to lower capitalization and higher amortization expense. Particularly in the first half of the year, the company increased R&D efforts in developing more agile processes and in re-designing modules to components with better accessibility, all recorded as expensed.

Distribution and marketing expenses (adjusted) in FY 2021 increased to CHF 38.9 million due to higher revenues which resulted in higher personnel bonus accruals, as compared to CHF 31.9 million in the previous year, while as a percentage of revenue, distribution and marketing expenses (adjusted) decreased to 9.4% in FY 2021, as compared to 9.6% in FY 2020. Share based payment expenses recognized according to IFRS in 2021 were CHF 3.3 million compared to CHF 4.8 million in 2020.

Financing costs of CHF 6.9 million (FY 2020: CHF 10.3 million) consisted primarily of interest payments for the two bonds of which one was repaid on 27 April 2021, and unrealized foreign currency losses. Share of loss of equity-accounted investees net of tax was CHF 1.8 million in FY 2021 (FY 2020: CHF 4.2 million).

Net profit (adjusted) before minority interests increased to CHF 22.9 million, compared to CHF 2.9 million in the previous year. Diluted EPS (adjusted) in FY 2021 increased to CHF 3.30 per share compared to CHF 0.42 per share in FY 2020.

