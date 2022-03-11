- (PLX AI) - AbbVie and Gedeon Richter announced a new co-development and license agreement to research, develop and commercialize novel dopamine receptor modulators for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases.
- • The collaboration includes both preclinical and clinical R&D activities with shared financing by the parties
- • Richter will receive an upfront cash payment, along with potential future development, regulatory and commercialization milestones
- • Richter may also receive sales-based royalties
- • AbbVie will have worldwide commercialization rights except for traditional markets of Richter, such as geographic Europe, Russia, other CIS countries and Vietnam
- • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022
