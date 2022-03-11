Anzeige
11.03.2022 | 08:17
Termination of trading with UPP Olaines subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-11 08:09 CET --


UPP Olaines OÜ subordinated bonds (ISIN code EE3300111350, ticker UPPO070022A)
will be redeemed early according to the Terms and Conditions as of March 14,
2022. 

Proceeding from the above, trading with subordinated bonds of UPP Olaines OÜ
will be terminated as of Monday, on March 14, 2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
