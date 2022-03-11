Das Instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2022

The instrument GEY CH0114405324 GARMIN LTD NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2022



Das Instrument RN3N US0400476075 ARENA PHARMA.NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2022

The instrument RN3N US0400476075 ARENA PHARMA.NEW DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2022



Das Instrument IFGA FR0010478248 ATARI S.A. EO 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2022

The instrument IFGA FR0010478248 ATARI S.A. EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.03.2022



Das Instrument TABD IE00BG0J8L59 TA.EU.PE.CR.UC.ETF(EO)EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2022

The instrument TABD IE00BG0J8L59 TA.EU.PE.CR.UC.ETF(EO)EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2022



Das Instrument IUC1 ZAE000067211 IMPERIAL LOGIS.NEW RC-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2022

The instrument IUC1 ZAE000067211 IMPERIAL LOGIS.NEW RC-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2022

