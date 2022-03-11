Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060910917 ORPHAZYME The company is is given observation status because the company has decided to file a petition for an in-court restructuring of Orphazyme. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 10 March 2022. ________________________________________________________________________________ _________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.