Freitag, 11.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – Durchbruch für die LPD-Technologie?!
WKN: A2H7EV ISIN: DK0060910917 Ticker-Symbol: 1TB 
Tradegate
11.03.22
09:06 Uhr
0,970 Euro
-0,160
-14,16 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN               Name

DK0060910917      ORPHAZYME



The company is is given observation status because the company has decided to
file a petition for an in-court restructuring of Orphazyme. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 10 March 2022.

________________________________________________________________________________
_________ 

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
