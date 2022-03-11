Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Aquis Exchange Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 11-March-2022 / 07:19 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Aquis Exchange Plc (the "Company") APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 77 Cornhill, London United Kingdom EC3V 3QQ DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Glenn Collinson (Independent Non-Executive Chairman) Glenn first joined the Company's Board in March 2019 before transferring to the Board of Aquis Stock Exchange Limited ("AQSE") in March 2020. Glenn re-joined the Group's Board on 17 September 2021 as an independent non-executive director (INED). Glenn started his career at Racal and worked for Motorola, Texas Instruments and Cambridge Consultants Ltd. before co-founding Cambridge Silicon Radio in 1998. There he served as an executive director and helped grow the company from a concept to a USD3 billion market capitalisation entity in 2006 (as CSR PLC) and one of the biggest players in the Bluetooth market. Since leaving CSR he has held a number of non-executive directorships in UK and French companies - both public and private - that specialise in technology. He is a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and holds an MSc in Electronics from Durham University as well as an MBA from Cranfield University. He was a member of the CSR team that was awarded the Royal Academy of Engineering's MacRobert Award for Innovation in 2005 Alasdair Haynes (Chief Executive Officer) Alasdair Haynes is the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. He founded the Company in 2012 after identifying the opportunity for providing a high-quality equities exchange differentiated from all other exchanges through the introduction of a subscription pricing model and subsequently the introduction of a ban on aggressive trading by proprietary trading firms. Prior to founding the Company, Alasdair was CEO of Chi-X Europe. Alasdair, as CEO of the Company, is responsible for the overall strategic development of the Company and has been instrumental in the expansion and strong organic growth of the Company. Jonathan Clelland (Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer) Jonathan Clelland is the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company and CEO of Aquis Europe SAS. Jonathan joined the Company in 2012 when the Company was started and is responsible for all financial and administrative aspects of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Jonathan was the COO of Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP and COO of HSBC Bank plc Corporate Finance and Advisory Division. Richard Bennett (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director) Richard is a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee. He joined the Board in March 2014. Richard is the ex-Group Managing Director & Group General Counsel of HSBC Holdings plc. Mark Goodliffe (Independent Non-Executive Director) Mark is a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the ARCC. He joined the Board in March 2018. Mark is an independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of CME Trade Repository Limited. Mark Spanbroek (Independent Non-Executive Director) Mark Spanbroek, Non-executive Director Mark Spanbroek is a non-executive director of Aquis Exchange. He joined the Board in 2013. He is also the chairman of the Futures Industry Association's European Principal Traders Association and the chairman of the supervisory board of TransTrend BV. Prior to this, he spent nine years as a director of GETCO Europe Limited, the global independent market making firm. He began his career with Amro Bank and spent 15 years with Dutch market maker Van der Moolen before joining GETCO in 2002. David Vaillant (Independent Non-Executive Director) David is a Non-Executive Director of Aquis Exchange PLC and Chairman of Aquis Exchange Europe SAS (since September 2019). He joined the board in June 2020. David is the Global Head of Finance, Strategy and Participation at BNP Paribas Asset Management. He started his career as a lawyer with Skadden, before joining the French Central Bank. He then held several positions at BNP Paribas CIB / Corporate Finance, notably Head of Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa. David is also a member of the Allfunds Group Plc Board and Vice Chairman of BEAGF. Deirdre Somers (Independent Non-Executive Director) Deirdre joined the Board in October 2020 and is a stock market expert having served as the CEO of the Irish Stock Exchange from 2007 to 2018 and the President of FESE between 2015 and 2018. She is currently a NED and audit committee member of BlackRock iShares and Episode plc; NED and audit committee chair of Kenmare Resources plc and Chair of Cancer Trials Ireland. She is a Member/Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland since 1991. APPLICANT SECTOR: Financial Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses (Aquis Exchange), growth and regulated primary markets (Aquis Stock Exchange/AQSE) and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies). NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: VSA Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 27,505,449 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 100% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name of Shareholder Percentage of Issued Share Capital XTX Markets 9.5 Mr Gaudenzio Roveda 9.3 Mr Richard Ricci 7.8 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management 5.4 Mr Alasdair Haynes 5.4

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

29 March 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.aquis.eu/investors

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

CREST

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

The Company is subject to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1300061 11-March-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 02:20 ET (07:20 GMT)