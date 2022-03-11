EQT AB appoints Christina Drews as COO and member of the Executive Committee

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Drews as Chief Operating Officer (COO), as EQT continues to accelerate its growth journey across geographies and business strategies.

As new COO, Christina will lead the strategic development of EQT's operating platform. Christina brings nearly 30 years of experience in the global financial industry, most recently serving as COO at Helios Investment Partners. Before Helios, Christina had a long and esteemed career at Goldman Sachs within M&A and Global CAO, as well as in regional COO and CFO roles in the Investment Banking division.

EQT's Deputy CEO and COO Caspar Callerström will remain in his existing role as deputy CEO and will focus on strategy development going forward.

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner at EQT, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Christina to our team. EQT has grown significantly over the past several years, both in terms of investment strategies and geographic scope. As we continue our mission to future-proof companies and make a positive impact, we also need to ensure we are future-proofing our own platform. With her breadth and depth of operating experience, I am confident that Christina has the skills and vision to help guide us through this journey - putting in place the right competencies, processes, and strategies so that we can continue to scale and grow.

Christina Drews, incoming COO at EQT, said, "I am very passionate about the journey EQT is on, am impressed with the quality platform that I will join and excited to make a contribution alongside a great team".

Christina, who is based in London, will join EQT in June. She will be part of the Executive Committee and report directly to CEO Christian Sinding.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-appoints-christina-drews-as-coo-and-member-of-the-executive-committee,c3522900

The following files are available for download: