NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Temporary Limitation in allowing new Underlying Instruments for Flexible Equity Derivatives (03/22)

Due to a technical limitation, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a temporary change in the procedure for allowing new underlying instruments as Flexible Equity Derivatives. As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Market Participants need to ask for the approval and creation of a new underlying instrument (i.e. adding a stock class not previously offered) two weeks in advance of the intended day of entering a trade. This limitation is, pending final confirmation, expected to be in force until the end of June 2022. There is no impact on trading or clearing Flexible Equity Derivatives on the stock classes or other instruments approved earlier. After an approval has been given according to the procedure above, any newly introduced underlying instrument works as those already approved. Flexible Instruments are available on all Underlying Instruments in the Quotation List (Appendix 2 to the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets). Underlying instruments with flexible derivatives only are published on the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets website in the pdf-document titled. List of eligible instruments including block sizes and deferral thresholds: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/flex-derivatives-contracts-to-fit-your-strategy . For contact details, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1050232