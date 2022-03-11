Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2022 | 09:41
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Temporary Limitation in allowing new Underlying Instruments for Flexible Equity Derivatives (03/22)

Due to a technical limitation, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a
temporary change in the procedure for allowing new underlying instruments as
Flexible Equity Derivatives. 

As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Market Participants need to ask for the approval
and creation of a new underlying instrument (i.e. adding a stock class not
previously offered) two weeks in advance of the intended day of entering a
trade. 

This limitation is, pending final confirmation, expected to be in force until
the end of June 2022. 

There is no impact on trading or clearing Flexible Equity Derivatives on the
stock classes or other instruments approved earlier. After an approval has been
given according to the procedure above, any newly introduced underlying
instrument works as those already approved. 

Flexible Instruments are available on all Underlying Instruments in the
Quotation List (Appendix 2 to the Exchange Rules and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets). Underlying instruments with flexible derivatives only are
published on the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets website in the pdf-document titled. 

List of eligible instruments including block sizes and deferral thresholds:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/flex-derivatives-contracts-to-fit-your-strategy
. 

For contact details, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1050232
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.