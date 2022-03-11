The solar modules for the solar array were supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi, which is a major partner in the project.The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland is currently developing a butterfly-shaped solar-powered mobile home that is able to recharge the electric vehicle that tows it and all the equipment inside the vehicle. The PV system, when completely unfolded, can reach a surface of up to 80m2 thanks to the "butterfly wings" that can be deployed on both its sides. "The SolarButterly is being constructed with highly advanced materials including waste plastic ...

