Britts Imperial University College: 1-Year Executive MBA Program Tailored for Working Professionals

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britts Imperial University College, UAE is an Academic Center and Education Partner of top-tier, globally recognized British and European universities and offers eager learners from all over the world Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctorate degrees.

The master's/bachelor's degree is awarded by Euclea Business School, France , a Higher Education degree-granting institution recognized by the State and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

As a part of CDP Group Paris, students benefit from an extensive portfolio of programmes and a truly global educational experience with over 20 member schools, 7500 students per year of which 25% are foreigners, and 25000 trainees in continuing education

Britts Imperial University College is a truly global platform for supporting students' global dreams and ambitions, with faculty and students from different nationalities, internationally-recognized degrees from prestigious top-ranking international universities, and global mobility options.

Here's an Overview of The Executive MBA

The program is structured so that the learning is maximized while still maintaining a balance between work and home life.

12 Months

The Executive MBA Program is designed to enable working professionals to move their careers forward without disruption by providing a globally recognized and accredited MBA program.

Weekend-only Batches

Over 12 months, lectures will be scheduled only on weekends delivering the program with once-in-a-month options, to reduce time away from work. A combination of live and pre-recorded interactive lectures in small bites makes for an engaging and effective learning environment.

Dual Masters

The opportunity to earn two different master's degrees, one in each specialty, from one of the most prestigious universities in Europe.

3 Networking Symposiums at Dubai , Paris & Hong Kong

During a 3-day Symposium, students will receive an on-campus-delivery Workshop-Seminar at different locations for real networking.

Flexible Monthly Installments

Pay over time with easy and flexible installments.

More Than 12+ Specializations

International Business Digital Marketing Sports Management Events Management Human Resources Logistics & Supply Chain Management Data Analytics & AI IT Project Management Management Accounting & Finance Banking and Insurance Healthcare Management Hospitality Management

For Dual Masters, the following are the available MBA options:

MSc Project Management MA Entrepreneurship

Contact details:

Britts Imperial University College

N Block, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone,

Sharjah- UAE

+971 (06) 7675511 / +971 522161590

info@brittsimperial.com

www.brittsimperial.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634277/BIUC_Logo.jpg