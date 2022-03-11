Anzeige
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2021 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2021 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol,
on Monday 25 April 2022 at 11.00h CEST (also to be viewed online by webcast).

The Integrated Annual Report 2021, including the ESEF* package, is available on www.wereldhave.com.

The full agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.com under 'Group / Corporate Governance / General Meeting of Shareholders'.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM, must register before 20 April 2022 17.30 h CEST by intervention of their bank. Through their bank, shareholders will receive a receipt confirmation which also serves as a log-in with URL to follow the meeting online.

Registration can be made at www.abnamro.com/evoting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 20 April 2022 17.30 h CEST.

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically as from 29 March 2022 up to 20 April 2022 17.30 h CEST at www.abnamro.com/evoting.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 21 April 2022 13.30 h CEST at www.abnamro.com/intermediary.

Questions can be put in advance by shareholders who wish to follow the meeting by webcast before 20 April 2022, through investor.relations@wereldhave.com. To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

* European Single Electronic Format

Attachment

  • PR 11-03-2022 - Annual Report 2021 and convocation and agenda AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78a3cb27-4ce7-422d-ae08-b5ae31cac28c)

