The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Over the historic period, increasing Romanian defense expenditure has been primarily driven by the need to modernize the Romanian Armed Forces, in order to guarantee national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and also allow Romania to actively contribute to regional and global stability and security through key alliances such as the EU and NATO. Over 2017-2021, Romania's defense expenditure grew at a CAGR of 10.08%, and reached a high of US$5.7 billion in 2021.

This report offers detailed analysis of Romania's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Highlights

Russian influence in the Black Sea

One of the primary security threats to Romania is the destabilization of the security environment in the Black Sea Extended Region (BSER), driven by actions undertaken by Russia to strengthen its influence in Eastern Europe. This threat is underscored by the Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Hybrid warfare, as a threat from a state or non-state enemy, that is using conventional and nonconventional methods and means in a vector-oriented and uniform manner, may represent a major risk against the security of Romania.

Scope

Romania's defense budget: detailed analysis of Romania's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Romania's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Romanian military regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Romania are examined; which will help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Romanian defense industry.

