Freitag, 11.03.2022
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles to Attend 34th Annual ROTH Conference

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, and Susan Emry, Executive Vice President, will attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference being held virtually and in-person at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California March 13-15, 2022. Mr. Oldridge and Ms. Emry will be available for virtual and in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Interested investors can request a registration form to attend the conference at this link.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: (203) 972-9200
Email: evtv@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles
Christian Rodich, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1207
Email: christian.r@evtvusa.com.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692663/Envirotech-Vehicles-to-Attend-34th-Annual-ROTH-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
