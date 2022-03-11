The first months of the year pointed to a boom in Moldova's solar sector, but the war has already started to negatively affect investment decisions.The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already had a significant impact on the region's PV sector, including in Moldova. The ongoing military clash has had negative repercussions because it has driven uncertainties for potential investors, both internationally and at the local level. The first months of this year pointed to a boom in the Moldovan PV sector, but the initial consequences of Russian aggression are already visible. "We are already seeing ...

