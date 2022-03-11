This week has seen NASA announce the completion of a new folding array set to power a mission deep into our solar system, while scientists continue to work on new applications to take such explorations even further from the sun. New measurements also promise routes to higher efficiency in cadmium-telluride PV, and details emerge of one of thinnest solar cells seen so far.In the United States, a three-year project investigating causes of voltage loss in cadmium selenide telluride thin films published its discovery of a new way to measure and track the mechanisms causing voltage loss within a device. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...