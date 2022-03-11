DJ Moody's assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest
Moscow, Russia - 11 March 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the Company's rating to "Caa2"/Negative.
According to Moody's statement, the agency downgraded 95 Russian non-financial corporates following the sovereign rating downgrade to "Ca" level, which took place on 6 March 2022. Rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will restrict cross border payments including for debt service.
About Metalloinvest
Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis
(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.
In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.
Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.
Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com
