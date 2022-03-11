Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
11.03.22
13:26 Uhr
287,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
288,00288,8013:51
287,90288,7013:51
Dow Jones News
11.03.2022 | 13:40
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moody's assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

DJ Moody's assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Moody's assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest 11-March-2022 / 15:09 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moody's assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

Moscow, Russia - 11 March 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the Company's rating to "Caa2"/Negative.

According to Moody's statement, the agency downgraded 95 Russian non-financial corporates following the sovereign rating downgrade to "Ca" level, which took place on 6 March 2022. Rating action was triggered by Moody's expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation will restrict cross border payments including for debt service.

# # # #

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis

(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  148605 
EQS News ID:  1300787 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 07:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.