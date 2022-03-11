First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - increase

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 15 March 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------------- Volume: 31,608,135 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 31,474 shares ------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,639,609 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 21,413 shares - DKK 4.67 10,061 shares - DKK 4.28 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, /Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 35 27 50 11