Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
Frankfurt
11.03.22
08:09 Uhr
1,872 Euro
-0,036
-1,89 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENNEO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENNEO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2022 | 13:53
65 Leser
First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - increase

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 15 March 2022. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



Name:          Penneo         
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN:          DK0061283009      
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:       PENNEO         
-------------------------------------------------
Volume:         31,608,135 shares    
-------------------------------------------------
Change:         31,474 shares      
-------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   31,639,609 shares    
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:   21,413 shares - DKK 4.67
             10,061 shares - DKK 4.28
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 0.02        
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 196098         
-------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton,
/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 35 27 50 11
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
