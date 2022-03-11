Finance and Banking Executive Joins Ireland's AI Leader to Drive Future Direction and Growth

Altada Technology Solutions, a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel/security, and healthcare sectors, today announced that Matthew Cooleen has joined the company's advisory board.

Cooleen will serve as a strategic advisor to Altada, assisting the company in refining its market position and commercial offerings moving forward. He brings deep experience in mortgage company and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, having served as a frequent business transformation advisor to a number of large private equity firms that work with non-bank mortgage companies. In this capacity, he is an expert in organizational transformation, digital strategy, change management, customer experience, cost reengineering, servicing transformation, and origination strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our advisory board," said Allan Beechinor, Altada CEO. "His experience in organizational transformation across the banking, mortgage and consumer finance industries will be critically important to Altada as we expand our AI solutions in the financial services sector and continue to refine our market fit."

Cooleen is currently a partner in Grant Thornton's Financial Services Consulting Practice and serves as the Global Head of the Banking Industry where he focuses on governance, framework matters, and operational and organizational transformation, as well as working with banking, mortgage, private equity clients on transactional and strategy services related to mergers and acquisitions and regulatory matters. Prior to Grant Thornton, Cooleen worked at Deloitte Consulting as a leader in the firm's financial services consulting practices. He also served in senior positions at Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank, AIG, and HudsonCross Financial.

"I'm proud to become an advisor at Altada, because the company is leading the charge and blazing new trails in AI for the banking and mortgage industries," said Cooleen. "AI doesn't need to be complex; it always begins with a journey benchmarking enterprise data and architecture to key business objectives and strategic goals. Altada's approach, which integrates applicable use cases, represents the 'holy grail' by incorporating a collaborative workshop approach. Given their unique approach to the market, I am truly looking forward to being part of Altada's evolution."

Founded in 2017, Altada is a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel/security and healthcare markets. The company's Data Intelligence Platform integrates the first AI engine that leverages optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data, enabling users to not only make sense of their information but to also gain meaningful market insights that drive competitive advantage. Altada is headquartered in Cork, Ireland, with additional offices in Dublin and Limerick, Ireland. It also has offices in Malta, London, New York, and San Francisco. Privately-held, Altada is backed by venture investment from Rocktop Partners, Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland. To learn more, please visit https://www.altada.com/.

