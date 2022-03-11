Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits (Southern Glazer's)-the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol-today announced that it will be matching 100 percent of all employee donations made to three charitable organizations supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine during the next 90 days.

Southern Glazer's has chosen to support World Central Kitchen, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) through its matching campaign. Employees are able to contribute through the Company's internal giving platform, VolunCheers Online, in order to be eligible for the donation match.

"Southern Glazer's stands in support of the Ukrainian people," said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer's. "We are deeply saddened by the crisis and our hearts are with those who have been impacted by this terrible situation. Our FAMILY values represent a spirit of inclusiveness and giving back that is part of our cultural DNA, which is why we've chosen to support three organizations that have stepped in to provide much-needed aid. Our employees never hesitate to lend a helping hand in times of crisis, and we are happy to amplify their generosity through this campaign."

About Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005073/en/

Contacts:

Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Cindy Haas

Vice President, Communications CSR

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166

Mobile: (786) 498-7640

Email: cynthia.haas@sgws.com

Sofia Estevez

Manager, Communications CSR

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162

Mobile: (786) 457-6821

Email: sofia.estevez@sgws.com