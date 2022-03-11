PA Media Group: PA Media and Flashes & Flames Collaborate on Intelligence for Global Media

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / PA Media, the UK and Ireland's national news agency, has formed a strategic alliance with award-winning media industry newsletter Flashes & Flames to provide expanded intelligence, news and data for the global media-tech industry, including the relaunched PA Media Briefing.

Under the collaboration, PA Media and Flashes & Flames plan to collaborate on:

Subscriptions marketing

Editorial content

Events

PA Media Briefing

PA Media (formerly known as the Press Association) delivers words, pictures, video and graphics to hundreds of customers across print, broadcast and digital every single day. Its daily Morning Briefing of technology, media and telecom (TMT) news has been informing subscribers since 1999. Now re-branded as The PA Media Briefing, this daily digest is being expanded to reach a larger global audience alongside Flashes & Flames.

The PA Media Briefing brings essential global updates to customers every morning across the global TMT landscape, including:

Daily, rapid read emails Monday to Friday

Weekend round-up every Monday

Breaking news alerts

Access to full PA Media Briefing archive

Flashes & Flames

Flashes & Flames - The Global Media Weekly - is published by former media industry executive Colin Morrison. Subscribers - including CEOs of news, media, information, and events companies worldwide - have access to:

Exclusive insights and case studies across global media

M&A intelligence

Contributions by industry leaders

A 10-year archive of media companies, people and deals

Recent Flashes & Flames contributors have included: Lord Rothermere, Sir Martin Sorrell, Nick Hugh, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, and Zillah Byng-Thorne.

Concessions for subscribers

The first fruits of the PA Media-Flashes & Flames strategic alliance include reciprocal offers for current readers:

Free trial to PA Media Briefing for Flashes & Flames subscribers

Discount Flashes & Flames subscription for PA Media Briefing subscribers

Alan Marshall, Managing Director, Business Information Services at PA Media, says:

"This is a partnership of two complementary digital publications that all our respective subscribers will support. By combining the daily intelligence of The PA Media Briefing and the analysis and insights of Flashes & Flames, we are creating a powerful information package for TMT executives worldwide. This announcement - and the special offer to our respective subscribers - is just the start of a content-sharing partnership that will help senior executives across TMT be even better informed in the months and years ahead."

Colin Morrison, of Flashes & Flames, says:

"The key to this partnership is that all Flashes & Flames subscribers will want to read PA Media Briefing and vice versa. It's the perfect combination for media executives and entrepreneurs. We have clear ideas about new content, data, and events we will be developing in the future as we develop this strategic collaboration."

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group is a 154-year-old company comprising a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news and information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's leading news agency. The Group is also the parent company of: content platform Alamy, broadcast tech firm Globelynx, content agency Sticky, video streaming business StreamAMG, PA Betting Services, PA Training, and PA TV Metadata.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, primarily comprising UK news, media and intelligence businesses. The largest shareholders include: DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc, and Reach plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com

About Flashes & Flames

Flashes & Flames is an analytical weekly newsletter for executives and entrepreneurs in the global media industries. It was launched as a blog in 2011 by Colin Morrison, former CEO of media companies for Hearst, EMAP, Future, Reed Elsevier, Australian Consolidated Press and Axel Springer. It became a subscription newsletter in 2020 and won an award as an Influencer from Folio, in the US. Flashes & Flames has more than 1,000 subscribers, about 45% in the UK, notably CEOs of news, media, information, and events companies.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future Plc, has said: "Flashes & Flames is an invaluable resource, providing unparalleled insight into what's going on behind the scenes in media as well as what might be around the corner. Colin Morrison's unique knowledge of the media landscape makes it a must-read every week."

www.flashesandflames.com

