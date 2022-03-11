Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
11.03.22
15:51 Uhr
282,90 Euro
-3,10
-1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
280,10280,8016:11
280,50281,0016:10
Dow Jones News
11.03.2022 | 15:22
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Moody's downgraded Severstal's credit rating

DJ PAO Severstal: Moody's downgraded Severstal's credit rating

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Moody's downgraded Severstal's credit rating 11-March-2022 / 16:49 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moody's downgraded Severstal's credit rating

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that Moody's has downgraded Severstal's long-term Corporate rating to 'Caa2, outlook: Negative' from 'Baa2, outlook: Stable'. Rating action follow the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia which took place on 6 March 2022, where Moody's downgraded the Government of Russia's rating to Ca from B3.

The full announcement from Moody's is available at https://www.moodys.com/research/ Moodys-downgrades-the-ratings-of-95-Russian-corporates--PR_463626

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148638 
EQS News ID:  1300895 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 08:49 ET (13:49 GMT)

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.