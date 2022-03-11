Elsewhere, Wafer manufacturer Shangji Automation has secured a long-term wafer supply agreement from cell maker Aiko Solar and wafer maker Zhonghuan Semiconductor reported record revenue for 2021. Furthermore, GCL-Poly appears to have backtracked on its plan to rename the business GCL TechnologyThe Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Construction (MOHURD) released a development plan aimed at deploying 50 GW of rooftop and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) by the end of 2025. The ministry said it will promote a series of new policies and standards for building designing and construction. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...