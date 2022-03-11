Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2022 | 16:32
Security First International Holdings, Inc. Today Unveiled a Virtual Blockchain Smartphone

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Security First International Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:SCFR) a South Florida-based technology incubator, announced today the availability of a Virtual Blockchain Smartphone (VBS) for cryptocurrency transactions.

The VBS enables any smartphone owners with active service to register the device directly on the Blockchain for wallet service.

The VBS is carrier agnostic and can be activated on all 295 million connected smartphones in the United States. Unlike traditional apps and other crypto service providers, the VBS doesn't require registration.

The process to activate the VBS is a simple three step process that requires your Mobil Phone Number and Device IMEI.

The company will be AirDropping small amounts of cryptocurrency to activated VBS's in the coming weeks.

To activate your VBS visit icubar.io from any mobile phone in the United States.

Virtual Blockchain Smartphone is currently patent pending.

About Security First International Holdings, Inc

Security First International Holdings Inc. is a technology incubator for early-stage web and mobile projects providing vision validation, to product definition, design, and delivery.

Contact:

Brian Fowler
President
Security First International Holdings, Inc.
Bfowler@scfrholdings.com
(954)-546-1501

SOURCE: Security First International Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692714/Security-First-International-Holdings-Inc-Today-Unveiled-a-Virtual-Blockchain-Smartphone

