The "Europe Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European coffee pods and capsules market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Key Highlights

The growth drivers of coffee pods and capsules in Europe over the past few years have been a combination of convenience, premium positioning, brand experience, and the ability of manufacturers to innovate and provide new products.

The popularity of coffee pod machines in significant markets such as the United Kingdom is significantly increasing, owing to a rise in the average retail selling price of coffee, which is driving the growth of the coffee pods market in the country.

On the other hand, a significantly large number of consumers are switching from instant coffee to more premium options, such as fresh ground coffee pods and coffee beans, which is expected to boost the sales of coffee pods during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing German Appetite for Coffee

Over the past years, Germans have shown a growing inclination towards coffee consumption, amidst the volatility in prices. Germany is Europe's largest importer of green coffee beans. Its coffee roasting industry is enormous, which facilitates the country to serve both its domestic market, which is the largest in Europe, and export markets.

Supermarkets Hypermarkets leads the sales channel segment

In terms of the sales channel, the demand for coffee pods and capsules in Europe is anticipated to be driven by supermarkets and hypermarkets, followed by on-trade channels, mostly because of "out of home" consumption.

Owing to a vast retail space and catering to a wide variety of preferences, supermarkets/hypermarkets are the dominant channels for the sales of coffee products.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets have an abundance of choices across brands and functionality. These markets sell both pods and capsules in a pre-determined price range, providing high-quality coffee. Supermarkets have also been offering an increasing range of coffees with unique characteristics, such as single origins.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the European coffee pods and capsules market are Nestle SA, Luigi Lavazza SPA, Starbucks, and JAB Holdings, among others. Nestle Nespresso holds a significant share in the market, as compared to the other players.

The company entered partnerships as well as expanded its facilities across the region, in order to strengthen its consumer base and maintain its leading position in the market. Partnership and joint ventures are being the most adopted strategies that enable significant players to increase control over competitive pricing and gain competitive advantage.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9ozqd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005346/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900