Freitag, 11.03.2022
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 
Frankfurt
11.03.22
08:00 Uhr
0,119 Euro
+0,001
+0,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2022 | 16:44
100 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Annual Stock Options Issuance

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSXV:OMI) (AIM:OMI) announces the granting of an aggregate of 4,120,000 stock options ("Options") to directors, officers and employees, upon recommendation of the Company's Remuneration Committee and in line with the stock option plan as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held in December 2021.

ANNUAL STOCK OPTION GRANT

Officers and employees were granted a total of 1,720,000 Options and 2,400,000 Options were granted to Directors pursuant to the annual grant. The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second part on the anniversary on the date of this grant.

All Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.22 per common share, on or before March 11th, 2027. The exercise price is at a 22% premium to the closing price of Orosur's shares on March 10th, 2022 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to this issue of Options, the total number of shares under option is 11,639,999 which represents 6.2% of the non-diluted issued share capital of the Company.

A summary of Director and Officer option grants and resultant interests is as follows:

Directors & Officers

Options Granted

Total Options

Total Shares

Ownership1

Louis Castro

900,000

2,840,000

95,000

0.05%

Brad George

900,000

2,800,000

112,000

0.06%

Thomas Masney

300,000

600,000

10,000

0.005%

Nick von Schirnding

300,000

600,000

-

0%

Victor Hugo

100,000

275,000

-

0%

Joaquín Sarroca

400,000

1,231,666

50,344

0.027%

Total

2,900,000

8,346,666

267,344

0.142%

Note 1: Percentage interest in total number of common shares currently issued

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Full Name

i. Louis Castro

ii. Bradley George

iii. Thomas Masney

iv. Nick von Schirnding

v. Joaquin Sarroca

vi. Vic Hugo

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

i) Chairman of the Board

ii) CEO and Director

iii) Non-Executive Director

iv) Non-Executive Director

v) Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel

vi) CFO

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc

b)

LEI

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value

b)

Identification code

ISIN:CA6871961059

c)

Nature of transaction

Grant of options

d)

Prices and volumes

i) 900,000 @ Cdn$0.22

ii) 900,000 @ Cdn$0.22

iii) 300,000 @ Cdn$0.22

iv) 300,000 @Cdn$0.22

v) 400,000 @ Cdn$0.22

vi) 100,000 @ Cdn$0.22

e)

Aggregated information

2,900,000 @ Cdn$0.22

f)

Date of transaction

March 11th, 2022

g)

Place of transaction

Outside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX-V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692719/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Annual-Stock-Options-Issuance

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
