The "Global Racing Drone Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Racing Drone Market is anticipated to grow with a value CAGR of 20.55% over 2019-2028. The increase in the expenditure in research and development of flying technologies has driven the market.

The surge in drone racing events worldwide has boosted the market

The surge in drone racing events is the primary reason boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to support these events and sports further strengthened the overall market. The rise in the adoption of these drones across the world has further expanded the market growth.

RTF to make the highest contribution in the growth of the Global Racing Drone Market

Based on the Drone Type, the RTF segment has held the highest market share; as it is the widely preferred drone by skilled pilots owing to its customizable feature as they can modify the machine with their expertise to obtain higher speed efficiency in racing tournaments. However, the ARF segment is expected to rise as the fastest-growing segment, due to the increasing number of racing events.

Based on the Application, the Rotorcross segment has obtained the most remarkable growth this is because ARF drones are widely used in Motorcross racing events to fulfill the event's requirements like weight and motor capacity, size, and speed that require customization to attain the requirements of tournaments. Among the component, the Airframe segment has held a lucrative share, as the Airframe is the base component and all other components are attached to it for the completion of the assembly of the FPV drone.

North America to rule the regional Racing Drone Market

The U.S has significantly contributed to the growth of the regional market as it is responsible for the highest share of the region owing to the presence of one of the largest racing event organizations known as MultiGP. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, the countries like China-Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the regional market, China holds the highest share in the region due to the FAI World Drone Racing Championship was hosted in China.

New Product Launches, making advances in the product, and acquisition are the key strategies of the competitors

The major competitors of the market are the fragmented, player focus of developing new products, and in the acquisition, these are the major strategies that will benefit their overall growth. Airjugar Technology Co. Ltd., Autel Robotics, DJI, UVify Inc., Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO. LTD, Hubsan, ImmersionRC Limited, Parrot Drones SAS, RotorX, Spin Master (Air Hogs), and YUNEEC are the major competitors of the Global Racing Drone Market.

