COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - KfW EUR increase 2026 & 2031

Post-Stabilisation Notice

11 March 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 1bn increase of 0.00% Notes due 15 June 2026

EUR 1bn increase of 0.00% Notes due 10 January 2031

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: KfW Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A3H3E76

DE000A3H2ZF6 Aggregate nominal amount: €1,000,000,000 increase

€1,000,000,000 increase Description: 0.00% Notes due 15 June 2026

0.00% Notes due 10 January 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.