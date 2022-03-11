Anzeige
11.03.2022
Response to Ukraine crisis by Goodman Foundation, ABP Food Group and Parma Group - Crisis donation of €3 million announced

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the conflict in Ukraine and the appalling human suffering being endured by those affected, The Goodman Foundation, in collaboration with ABP Food Group and the Parma Group (which includes Blackrock Health Group - Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic) is announcing a donation of €3 million to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

ABP and Parma employ a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe. We are working locally with the Polish Authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to our colleagues impacted by the war in Ukraine.

In addition, both the livestock farming community and suppliers of goods and services will be facilitated to make donations. Internal colleague initiatives will also be established for those who wish to make donations. Any money raised from these sources will also be matched, up to an additional total of €2 million.

One hundred percent of donations will go directly to UNICEF, MSF and the ICRC to fund the immediate and urgent humanitarian response in Ukraine.

A governance structure has been established for the project. This structure will be audited by KPMG.

The thoughts of the Goodman Foundation, ABP Food Group, Parma Group and our employees are with those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and with our many Ukrainian colleagues and friends

Issued on behalf of Goodman Foundation, ABP Food Group, Parma Group

