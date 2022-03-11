Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1MD ISIN: FR0011289040 Ticker-Symbol: SSXN 
Frankfurt
11.03.22
08:04 Uhr
27,200 Euro
+0,900
+3,42 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SQLI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SQLI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,10029,30018:55
Actusnews Wire
11.03.2022 | 18:12
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SQLI: Update of financial calendar 2022

European digital services group SQLI announces an update of his financial calendar for 2022 .

PublicationDate
2021 Annual Revenues12 January 2022
2021 Year-End Results10 March 2022
Annual Shareholders Meeting23 June 2022
2022 Half-Year Results22 September 2022

Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by e-mail by signing up at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.

Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.

SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €225M.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Follow SQLI on LinkedIn
Follow SQLI on Facebook and Twitter

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Déborah Schwartz - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 - dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nHBqYJloaJiXm2ualstumWaUmplpx5WabWmdyWZuY5eaaW+VnG+WnJqcZnBkmmht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73537-sqli_cp_maj_agenda_2022_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
SQLI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.