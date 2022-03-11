The "Cold Chain Logistics Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold chain logistics market in the UK is poised to grow by 9.17 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.22%

This study identifies the need to comply with regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain logistics market growth in UK during the next few years. The market is driven by the use of RFID in cold chain logistics and increasing number of trade corridors. In addition, use of RFID in cold chain logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This report on the cold chain logistics market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cold chain logistics market in UK analysis includes type and application segments.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain logistics market vendors in UK that include AGRO Merchants Group, Andrew Marr International Ltd, Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Posten Norge AS, Seafast Logitics Ltd., Trade Distribution Ltd, and XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the cold chain logistics market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Freight forwarder

2.2.3 Air freight carrier

2.2.4 Handling agents

2.2.5 Consignee

2.2.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

MFS

Dairy and frozen desserts

FVB

Others

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 MFS Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dairy and frozen desserts Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 FVB Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Refrigerated warehouse

Refrigerated transportation

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Refrigerated warehouse Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Refrigerated transportation Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Use of RFID in cold chain logistics

8.1.2 Increasing number of trade corridors

8.1.3 Need to comply with regulations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Poor customer satisfaction

8.2.2 Lack of logistics infrastructure and low adoption of technologies

8.2.3 Fluctuating fuel prices

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased use of IoT and technological solutions with Cold chain

8.3.2 Growing consolidation in the global healthcare logistics market

8.3.3 Rising popularity of blockchain technology in the logistics industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

AGRO Merchants Group

Andrew Marr International Ltd

Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Posten Norge AS

Seafast Logitics Ltd.

Trade Distribution Ltd

XPO Logistics Inc.

