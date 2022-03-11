Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 ISIN: IE0001827041 Ticker-Symbol: CRG 
Tradegate
11.03.22
16:52 Uhr
37,530 Euro
+1,340
+3,70 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,79038,14019:00
37,79038,15019:00
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2022 | 18:32
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRH PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

Re: 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / CRH plc (the "Company") announces that the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company today, 11 March 2022. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website as follows:

  • The 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F in ESEF compliant and PDF formats can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.crh.com/investors/annual-reports

  • The Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm

The Documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

and at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Documents are expected to be posted to those shareholders who have requested a hard copy on 30 March 2022.

In addition, the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact:
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692756/CRH-PLC-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report

CRH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.