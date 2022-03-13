CMG EUROPE: China Media Group Celebrates 50 Years of Ambassadorial Ties between China and the UK

LONDON, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Half a century ago today, the Chinese and British governments agreed to exchange ambassadors, formally cementing a relationship that has become one of the most important for trade, investment, education and culture for both countries.

To mark the anniversary, China Media Group, one of the largest media conglomerates in the world, is producing a special series To the Future Together showcasing some of the highest-profile voices who connect the UK and China. The series launches today with a virtual opening ceremony featuring addresses from: China Media Group president and editor-in-chief ShenHaixiong, China's ambassador to the UK, H.E.Zheng Zeguang; The 48 Group Club Chairman Stephen Perry; former UK Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable; and Chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK Fang Wenjian.

"As an international mainstream medium with strong influence and China's state broadcaster, CMG will continue to be a bridge of communication, to contribute to the golden era of lasting, open and win-win China-UK relations and the building of a community of shared future for mankind," said China Media Group president Shen Haixiong.

Other contributions come from former deputy UK prime minister, MichaelHeseltine and documentary-maker Michael Wood, who is also President of SACU, the Society for Anglo-Chinese Understanding.

From top sportspeople and musicians who appeal to fans in both nations, to business leaders who have rescued entire industries and shaped economies, to politicians involved in laying down the terms of engagement, CMG will be hearing from them all.

And in particular, the stories of discovery and adventure of extraordinary people who did not seek fame or fortune but instead found compassion, understanding, wonder and community. People who use shared values to bridge the divides from language, history or culture. These are the Bridge Builders upon which the true value of the national relationships is built.

Tune in from 11GMT on 13 March 2022 on YouTube, Facebook and Dailymotion to watch the opening ceremony and catch all the stories and videos at https://stories.cgtneurope.tv/to-the-future-together/index.html.

