Sonntag, 13.03.2022
Investoren voll überzeugt! Frisches Kapital wird Umsatzwachstum massiv beschleunigen!
PR Newswire
13.03.2022 | 22:04
Gefen International: Gefen Releases a New Integrated BI Module

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gefen (ASX: GFN) is announcing the release of a new BI (Business Intelligence) module for its software platform.

The BI component generates custom reports that are based on aggregated data from across the gamut of modules and users. The module has a number of unique capabilities that make it distinct from traditional BI tools:

  • Gefen BI analyzes all custom fields, which do not need to be predefined in the data schema.
  • The module generates custom reports by territory, product, and method of operation.
  • It allows flexible distribution of generated data across platform modules and users, including customers.
  • Gefen BI is simple to deploy and operate. Once set in motion, it learns organically.

The new BI module allows managers to view the relevant data necessary for decision making. The module intelligently organizes any unstructured data, making it useful and actionable.

The Gefen BI module is in private beta and will be released to all users in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Enquiries
Gefen International AI LTD

Orni Daniel, Co-CEO
info@gefen.online

© 2022 PR Newswire
